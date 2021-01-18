NCIS: Los Angeles cast 2021: Guest stars keep popping up on show

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast in 2021 has featured quite a few guest stars in just the first three episodes of the winter.

After taking a brief winter hiatus on CBS, the show has returned all of its regular 2020 cast members and even added a few additional ones.

Some viewers might call this stunt casting, as it is geared to draw the interest of viewers who may remember great episodes that have featured the recurring characters. That’s not too far from the truth, as it helps bring eyes to the NCIS spin-off each Sunday night.

With nine episodes in the books now (counting the episode on January 17), it’s clear that rather than bringing on a lot of faces to serve as extras, producers brought back familiar faces for the viewers to latch on to.

2021 NCIS: Los Angeles cast appearances

Though fans have been led to worry about the future of certain characters on the show and the absence of others during key episodes, all of the major players from the 2020 NCIS: Los Angeles cast have returned for the new season.

Renee Felice Smith is back as Nell Jones, with Nell taking over as the lead of the team.

Eric Christian Olsen is back as Marty Deeks, even though the character has seen a huge career change during Season 12.

Barrett Foa has now returned as Eric Beale, despite the character missing from the first few episodes of the season as he worked on other projects.

And as for the main players, Chris O’Donnell is back as G. Callen, LL COOL J still plays Sam Hanna, and Daniela Ruah is still playing Kensi Blye.

Boss lady Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) is shown here and there in episodes, but the producers are trying to keep her safe due to her age. She is in the at-risk demographic for COVID-19, so the show has been working to make sure she is safe at all times.

Medalion Rahimi (she plays Fatima Namazi) and Caleb Castille (he plays Devin Roundtree) have also recently been bumped up to full-time stars of the show, so they get featured in every episode now.

And then there are all the new NCIS: LA characters and the returning ones as guest stars.

2021 NCIS: Los Angeles guest stars

Some of the returning characters have included Gerald McRaney as Admiral Hollace Kilbride, Erik Palladino as CIA Officer Vostanik Sabatino, Kayla Smith as Kam Hanna (daughter of Sam Hanna), Moon Bloodgood as Sam’s girlfriend Katherine Casillas, Bar Paly as Anna Kolcheck, Vyto Ruginis as Arkady Kolcheck, and even Mariela Garriga as mercenary Pietra Rey.

As NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 continues to play out, we expect many more familiar faces to cross paths with the team – especially since the stunt casting lends itself so well to sneak peeks and previews for upcoming episodes.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays on CBS.