Who plays Pietra Rey on NCIS: Los Angeles cast? Mariela Garriga returns to show

Pietra Rey returns to the NCIS: Los Angeles cast this weekend and it has all the makings of an exciting storyline for the show.

The character first appeared in Season 9 of the show as a skilled mercenary who held a grudge. Now, she is back.

Pietra Rey will be featured in Season 12, Episode 8, which is called Love Kills. She is mentioned — not by name though — in the synopsis for the new episode.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

It will be very interesting to see how the team deals with her this time around because they got pretty lucky last time.

Who plays Pietra Rey on NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Actress Mariela Garriga plays the role of Pietra Rey on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Below is the episode trailer for NCIS: LA Season 9, Episode 10 that she appeared in. For fans who don’t quite recognize the name, you should recognize the face.

In addition to appearing on the 2017 episode of NCIS: LA, Garriga has also appeared in an episode of Law & Order: SVU.

She was born in Havana, Cuba, and has Italian, English, Spanish, and France ancestry. According to IMDb, “She professionally danced in theater and television at Cuban Television Ballet until she moved to Italy at a very young age.”

Other acting credits include playing Lauren Cole opposite Seann William Scott and Dale Dickey in the film Bloodline, and Gina opposite Edoardo Leo and Fabio de Luigi in the IIF Italian Noir movie Gli Uomini d’Oro.

Bringing her back to the world of NCIS could become quite interesting, especially if it is done in a way that she can be an antagonist to the cast again later on down the line.

It’s definitely interesting that a number of faces that appeared on her last episode of NCIS: LA — like Nia Long (Assistant Director Shay Mosley) and Andrea Bordeaux (Special Agent Harley Hidoko) — are no longer on the show.

Below is a brief clip from that episode.

More news from the world of NCIS

There are new episodes of the NCIS spin-offs coming up on CBS and the network revealed new start times. At least this means that the primetime schedule will be static for a while, rather than bouncing around like what happened for most of the fall.

As for NCIS, the flagship show is going to be returning with a double feature to kick off the winter premiere. It’s going to be a big day for the show, especially since it is going to finally wrap up the Gibbs-Fornell investigation.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays on CBS.