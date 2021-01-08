NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans 2021 episodes to air at new times

New episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans will air at “special times” this weekend.

CBS made the revelation that the NCIS spin-offs are going to have another shift in start time, which will likely come as no surprise to viewers of the shows.

As episodes of NCIS: LA Season 12 and NCIS: NOLA Season 7 have rolled out this television year, CBS has continuously shifted the start times on Sunday nights to work around NFL action.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Now that the NFL regular season has come to an end, though, it’s possible that the CBS Sunday night schedule could become more stable moving forward.

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans episode times

In the updated schedule for Sunday, January 10 that CBS has released, each show is getting advertised as airing at a “special time” by the network.

The NCIS: LA episode called Love Kills will begin at 9/8c on Sunday night. It will be followed by the new episode of NCIS: NOLA called Operation Drano, Part II at 10/9c.

It’s really good news that the episodes are starting on the hour, as starting them late, at 30 after, or at 45 after could be part of the reason for the lower ratings that CBS is getting on Sundays.

Cheers to new beginnings and more challenging cases. The ride continues on Sunday with @NCISNewOrleans. 💪 #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/LsOEcWjtwD — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) January 7, 2021

More news from the world of NCIS

In the current season of NCIS: Los Angeles, there has been very little screen time for character of Hetty Lange and a lot of stress about Marty Deeks losing his liaison job between the LAPD and NCIS.

It has led to a lot of questions from fans about Hetty being gone and Deeks leaving the show. They are two key components of the program and most fans want to see them back, and in every episode.

NCIS: New Orleans has been dealing with the pandemic head-on and it has become basically a character on the show. That has been met with mixed reactions from viewers, with some disappointment expressed that they see so much PPE on each episode.

And as for the flagship show, NCIS is still on its winter hiatus. The good news is that it returns soon to Tuesday nights with a double feature that is going to star McGee’s wife.

New year. Big problems. Catch you next week with a new #NCISNOLA! What did you think about the episode? pic.twitter.com/KpxBA3kvgX — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) January 4, 2021

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans air Sundays on CBS.