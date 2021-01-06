When does NCIS Season 18 return with new episodes?

It’s almost time for NCIS Season 18 to return with new episodes on CBS.

The winter hiatus isn’t over yet, though, with no new episodes on January 5 or January 12.

There is also some potentially bad news that has been revealed about what is happening in regard to the production of future episodes.

As we recently reported, there has been a delay in production due to the surge in COVID-19 cases that has been taking place in California.

Everything has been paused for a bit, with the hopes that the show can get back to filming new episodes before the month of January comes to an end.

The good news is that there are some pre-filmed episodes that are already completed and are ready to debut on CBS very soon.

When is NCIS returning with new episodes in 2021?

Two new episodes of NCIS Season 18 will debut on Tuesday, January 19. It’s going to be a fun double feature for CBS viewers and it is going to involve a character from the past returning to the show.

We haven’t seen her on the show lately, but McGee’s wife is finally going to appear in some new episodes. She has been referenced a number of times over the past two years by McGee, but this is the first time she will be seen on screen in a while.

Delilah Fielding will be a welcome addition to the Season 18 episodes.

Some big moments to come for NCIS Season 18 cast

There could be a lot of drama coming up during the back end of NCIS Season 18. First, we are going to get some resolution in the case that Gibbs and Tobias have been investigating for what seems like months.

With that resolution will come some answers from when it appeared that Gibbs shot McGee during the opening moments of the season premiere. Many fans have commented on how disjointed that cliffhanger has made the episodes feel since then.

A major character is also going to be leaving the show in a few weeks. That should present an intriguing storyline for viewers, but, hopefully, most of those scenes were already filmed before this latest production delay began. We shall see.

Until then, we get a few weeks of repeat episodes as the winter hiatus continues, and then the winter premiere of the show will take place on the night of January 19.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.