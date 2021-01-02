NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles episode production postponed by COVID

NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles production teams were supposed to be back in action on Monday, January 4, but a delay is now going to take place due to the COVID surge in California.

Those aren’t going to be the only shows impacted at CBS. CBS-produced Seal Team and Why Women Kill are also experiencing a pause in the production of new content.

Shows airing on CBS but produced by other companies that will see varying delays include Young Sheldon, Mom, Bob Hearts Abishola, and B Positive.

Other networks are going through something similar with shows that are filmed in Los Angeles, pushing back a lot of the content that is slated to air in late winter or spring.

When will production at NCIS and NCIS: LA continue?

According to USA Today, the current delay in production is only slated for one week. The two NCIS shows were going to restart production on January 4 but will instead report for action on January 11.

It’s possible that things could get pushed back again, but for now, we are hoping that everyone can be back at work by the second Monday in January.

All of these additional delays could mean that a gap in new episodes could come up soon on the CBS schedule. That could make the seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles feel even more disjointed.

Previously, Mark Harmon stated that there will be 16 episodes of NCIS Season 18, but we would not be surprised if that number decreases due to this latest production delay.

Some good news for NCIS and NCIS: LA fans

It may not make up for the lack of content to come, but the next few episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles are already ready to air on CBS. These episodes were filmed before the winter hiatus began, providing CBS with some content for January.

The next new episode of NCIS: LA airs on Sunday night, with the synopsis suggesting that a lot of it could include members of the team getting interviews about whether or not Marty Deeks would make a good NCIS agent.

As for NCIS, the most-watched drama on television is going to be returning with a double feature later in January. Viewers are going to get to see a lot of McGee’s wife during those two episodes after she hasn’t been on the show in a few years.

We will make sure to keep everyone updated if we learn about any more delays or schedule changes for upcoming episodes of the shows.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c and NCIS: LA airs Sundays on CBS.