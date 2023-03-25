NCIS hiatus means no new episodes for a while

An extended NCIS hiatus began after the episode aired Monday night.

Called Stranger in a Strange Land, it dealt with an Afghan refugee that a Marine was trying to help.

That was NCIS Season 20, Episode 17, and it will have to hold fans for a while.

The good news is that everything from the current season is available for streaming on Paramount+.

And for fans who want to watch episodes from the older seasons, those are available as well.

Monday nights will be busy for television over the next few weeks, including the final game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on April 3.

When does NCIS return with new episodes?

There is a repeat Thanksgiving episode of NCIS on March 27 and then a night off on April 3.

A new episode of NCIS debuts on Monday, April 10.

That new installment is called Head Games. It will serve as NCIS Season 20, Episode 18.

“The NCIS team digs deep to investigate a Navy lieutenant who’s accused of trying to murder her husband but has no memory of the attack,” begins the synopsis for the April 10 episode.

“Also, Kasie navigates a potential medical scare on the CBS Original series NCIS,” concludes that synopsis.

More news from the NCISVerse

As noted in the social media post above, NCIS Season 21 has been ordered by CBS.

NCIS: Hawai’i was also renewed, with CBS giving the spin-off a third season that will debut in the fall of 2023.

The bad news is that NCIS: Los Angeles is ending this spring.

After 14 years on television, CBS pulled the plug on the long-running NCIS spin-off.

The cast and crew got enough notice to wrap things up, and this should lead to some good stories in the final few episodes.

The NCIS: LA series finale is a two-parter, so at least the ending has been spread out.

CBS also has a special called Salute To NCIS: Los Angeles that will air for the fans.

When he spoke about how hard it was to film the final episodes, star Chris O’Donnell admitted to getting emotional.

There will likely be even more emotional folks as those final episodes arrive in primetime this spring.

As a reminder, while the NCIS hiatus takes place, older episodes from all the shows are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Fans can even go back and watch the seven seasons of NCIS: New Orleans that aired before the show got canceled.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.