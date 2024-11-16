NCIS hiatus: Here’s when the show returns with new episodes

NCIS Season 22 is taking a short break from new episodes. But don’t worry – the show has lots of new content coming this year.

A new season of NCIS debuted in October, marking the 22nd straight year the hit drama has aired in primetime.

Monday nights also feature the new NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Origins. The latest spin-off is set in 1991 and depicts the early days of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks on the job.

Austin Stowell plays a younger Gibbs, the role that was made famous by actor Mark Harmon. The good news is that Harmon is an executive producer and the narrator.

Meanwhile, Gibbs’ former team has been busy at NCIS this fall, with several dramatic episodes playing out at the offices.

Recently, Agent Timothy McGee (played by Sean Murray) was passed over for a promotion, so it’s likely a plot point that will be addressed again.

A brief hiatus for NCIS Season 22

There is no new episode of NCIS on Monday, November 18. CBS is airing an episode from last season in the 9/8c time slot. That episode is called Heartless and it involved the death of a famous heart surgeon.

Fret not. NCIS Season 22, Episode 6 debuts on Monday, November 25. CBS is treating fans with new content during Thanksgiving week. This upcoming episode begins a string of fresh content that continues deep into December.

The November 25 episode is called Knight and Day, suggesting Agent Jessica Knight (played by Katrina Law) has a big part in it. CBS has been coy about the episode synopsis, but a new episode on the schedule is always good.

Later that night, a new episode of NCIS: Origins debuts at 10/9c. That episode is called One Flew Over (NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 7).

More news from the NCIS Universe

More episodes of NCIS: Origins have been ordered. CBS gave producers the green light to produce more episodes for the first season.

NCIS: Sydney has an official return date. A second season has been ordered to air in primetime on CBS.

Here are important details for NCIS: Tony & Ziva. A new spin-off show will reveal fresh stories about Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David. This is a fun treat for NCIS fans who enjoyed watching Michael Weatherley and Cote de Pablo on the hit show.

