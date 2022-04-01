NCIS: Hawai’i renewed for Season 2, returns with new Fall 2022 episodes

The NCIS: Hawai’i cast gets to tell more stories in Season 2. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i has been renewed for Season 2, bringing to an end any questions about whether or not the freshman drama would return to CBS.

This is huge news for the NCIS spin-off, especially since the show hasn’t turned in numbers that were as impressive as the first two spin-offs.

When NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans debuted, the shows were among the most-watched programs on all of television. While the numbers for those shows did dip later, the bar was set very high for any successive spin-off.

The great news for NCIS: Hawai’i fans is that the show is doing well when compared to other shows airing in the 10/9c timeslot on Monday nights. Take the most recent episode, for instance, where the spin-off drew an estimated 5.89 million viewers to easily win the timeslot by more than two million viewers (second place was The Good Doctor on ABC with an estimated 3.81 million viewers).

CBS announces NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2

“Can’t get enough of the island and this awesome team? No need to worry — #NCISHawaii season two is coming your way! More action, more cases, and even more Tennant and the team. 👊,” reads the Instagram post that was just posted by the show.

As the image below hints, there are more episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i coming soon to CBS. That’s a big deal because it also means that the writers can play around with things when it comes to the NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1 finale. So, no matter what happens on finale night this May, the NCIS spin-off is back for more episodes in Fall 2022.

News from the world of NCIS

It was also just announced that NCIS Season 20 is coming to CBS next fall. That’s a really big deal since it was unclear if the lack of Mark Harmon playing Gibbs would end up spelling the end of the series. Instead, the ratings have remained pretty strong, and Gary Cole has done a good job as a new member of the NCIS cast.

The other NCIS spin-off also has some great news for the fans, as NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 has been officially ordered by CBS. The show gets to come back with more new episodes, even though there are some expectations that the NCIS: LA cast could see some changes.

A little behind the scenes shot of me and @Noah_live from this scene haha #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/wA4OSUeNUc — Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) March 29, 2022

For viewers who want to check out Season 1 episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i, they can all be streamed using Paramount+. The show just had a big crossover event with NCIS that helped gain more viewers, and now it will be working toward an entertaining season finale this May.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.