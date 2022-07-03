NCIS: Hawai’i is already filming Season 2 episodes

The NCIS: Hawai’i cast is back for more action in Fall 2022. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i finished as the most-watched new drama on television last year, and now the cast and crew is back to work on episodes for Season 2.

The updated television ratings for NCIS: Hawai’i came out recently, revealing just how well the show did during its inaugural season. The NCIS spin-off reportedly averaged 8.28 million viewers on Monday nights.

As for the other shows, NCIS averaged 10.9 million viewers as the lead-in for NCIS: Hawai’i, and on Sunday nights, NCIS: Los Angeles averaged 7.28 million viewers weekly.

It looks like all three shows could be around for a while longer, with CBS still raking in a lot of money from advertisers for three of the most-watched dramas on all networks. All three shows got renewed, so there are many stories left to tell.

For NCIS: Los Angeles fans, note that the show was moved back to 10/9 on Sunday evenings, which is even later than Season 13.

NCIS: Hawai’i begins filming Season 2

“It’s official, #NCISHawaii is back in production! The entire cast and crew came together for a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony, and season 2 is off to an unforgettable start!” stated the Twitter account for the show as the caption for a fun photo.

As seen below, the major players from the NCIS: Hawai’i cast were on hand for a new blessing ceremony, much like what they did on the beach before filming began on Season 1.

In regard to when those new episodes will arrive, the NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 premiere is slated for Monday, September 19. That gives fans a lot of extra time to re-watch Season 1.

It's official, #NCISHawaii is back in production! 🤙 The entire cast and crew came together for a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony, and season 2 is off to an unforgettable start! 🌺 pic.twitter.com/XVohaQXkpI — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) June 28, 2022

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday nights at 10/9c on CBS.