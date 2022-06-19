NCIS recap: Season 19 cliffhangers leave questions for fans

Katrina Law has become an important part of the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS Season 19 finale was an episode packed with revelations and intrigue, all leading to a big cliffhanger that has Alden Parker on the run from the authorities.

It was a busy season of the show, with star Mark Harmon retiring Gibbs to Alaska, and Gary Cole joining the NCIS cast as FBI Agent Alden Parker. When Gibbs walked away from his team, Parker stepped in to lead them.

Agent Jessica Knight, played by actress Katrina Law, also became an important part of the NCIS team. She appeared in every episode of the season and also became part of a storyline that also left off on a cliffhanger.

Jessica Knight and Dr. Jimmy Palmer relationship

After some awkward moments and then a good heart-to-heart conversation between Knight and Dr. Jimmy Palmer, the duo decided that it was time to give dating a try. This was spurred on by the fun that they had attending a wedding together.

And on finale night, they ended up kissing at work. Hopefully, their relationship survives the long summer hiatus. Having a couple with such differing interests could be a lot of fun.

The big NCIS cliffhanger: Alden Parker wanted for murder

A lot took place with Parker in the final episode of Season 19. First, it appeared that his ex-wife had been kidnapped. Then, someone he used to work with turned up dead. And finally, evidence surfaced that linked Parker to the death. Someone was framing him for murder, but who?

In the closing moments of the episode, Gibbs’ former team helped Parker go on the run while they continued to try to clear his name. As he drove off with his ex-wife, she slyly sent a text to the person who was orchestrating everything, suggesting that she is working for a bad guy named The Raven.

It is actress Teri Polo who is playing Vivian Kolchak on the NCIS cast, and she has already been a good addition as the former wife of Alden Parker. She will be back for the opening of NCIS Season 20, and possibly more episodes after that if the stories are there.

Also, will a storyline surface that could convince Mark Harmon to return? There have been some new NCIS rumors about it.

And before NCIS Season 20 begins in the fall, fans should definitely go back and re-watch the NCIS Season 19 finale to get a refresher on everything that took place – including Parker’s dad getting introduced. The episode can be streamed on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.