NCIS cast: Former star Pauley Perrette returned to social media this week with really fun hair

Abby Sciuto was a very popular character on NCIS. Pic credit: CBS

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette returned to social media this month, showing off a fun hairstyle and throwing her support behind several different causes.

For years, Perrette played NCIS Chief Forensic Scientist Abby Sciuto, but she left the show after being on it for 15 seasons. It was a sad day for NCIS fans, many of which hope that Perrette will some day return in some fashion to one of the other NCIS shows.

While she doesn’t seem like a big user of social media, Perrette will pop up every now and then if she has something important to say about what is going on in her life or in the world.

And since the month of June hit, Perrette has been posting a lot to her Twitter account, with some of those posts shared below. All of them feature her fun new multi-colored hairstyle.

Pauley Perrette returns to Twitter

On June 7, Perrette posted some images from when she and some of her friends went out to vote.

#Voted today with @joey_jsf and @MattBeebe #vote pic.twitter.com/LODJ0katPR — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 8, 2022 Last weekend, Perrette dressed up for the Los Angeles Zoo and another good cause. The annual Beastly Ball fundraiser took place, where some items from Betty White’s estate were auctioned off. She was a trustee and honorary zookeeper at the LA Zoo.

Supporting our beloved @LAZoo

We are FINALLY BACK AT OUR ANNUAL #BeastlyBall fundraiser and honoring our beloved #BettyWhite

My first time at #LAZOO without her

MISS HER!



And @joelmchale hosted and is a total freaking philanthropy CHAMP on all levels



And#SunflowersForUkraine pic.twitter.com/rEU4XQiizh — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 5, 2022

And earlier in June, Perrette stopped by Twitter to leave a post showing her support for WNBA player Brittney Griner who was jailed in Russia.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.