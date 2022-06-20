NCIS cast member Wilmer Valderrama teasing fans about new show

Agent Nick Torres is played by Wilmer Valderrama on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast has featured Wilmer Valderrama as Agent Nick Torres for several years, but he has several big projects coming up soon.

As most NCIS fans have likely heard, Valderrama will be playing Zorro on a new Disney show. It’s an updated incarnation of the classic tale, and Valderrama has spoken several times about his excitement for the project.

But Zorro isn’t the only big show that Valderrama is working on for the upcoming television season. And for TV viewers that have followed his career for a while, this is some exciting news.

Wilmer Valderrama is playing Fez again

For eight seasons, Wilmer Valderrama starred as Fez on the hit comedy, That ’70s Show. The FOX comedy also featured Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti, and Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart.

Now, Netflix is making a continuation of That ’70s Show, which is called That ’90s Show. The premise of the new sitcom is to focus on Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti. And it will star Eric’s parents, Red and Kitty, who are played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp.

But the big news is that within the world of That ’90s Show, the older characters from That ’70s Show are still around. It means guest appearances are going to be made by most of the stars, and that includes Valderrama as Fez.

Below is a tease that Valderrama just shared on Instagram.

Valderrama is back in character for That ’90s Show

It wasn’t long ago that Valderrama posted a video showing him trying on some of the old wardrobe choices that were a hit on That ’70s Show. He will likely get some updated clothing for That ’90s Show, but it’s definitely expected that Valderrama also brings his own style to the project.

At last report, filming was still taking place on the first ten episodes of That ’90s Show, so we might have to wait until the first episodes drop on Netflix.

Season 20 of NCIS brings intrigue

The NCIS Season 19 finale episode had several cliffhangers, so there are a lot of questions about how the show will look when it returns in Fall 2022. The great news is that CBS didn’t hesitate to order NCIS Season 20.

And for NCIS fans wondering what the actress who played Bishop is up to, Emily Wickersham shared new photos that featured her fresh hairstyle and her new baby.

NCIS airs Monday nights at 9/8c on CBS.