NCIS: Hawai’i cast: Who plays Tracy Miller?

Ashleigh LaThrop on the NCIS: Hawai’i cast as Navy Petty Officer Tracy Miller for Season 1, Episode 7. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i returns for a new episode called Rescuers.

This new episode will serve as Season 1, Episode 7 for the NCIS spin-off and it looks like a pretty dramatic one from the promo.

According to the episode synopsis provided by CBS, “When a Navy petty officer is murdered, Jane and the team investigate while protecting the victim’s friend and colleague.”

The promo for the new episode also suggests that there might be more to the victim’s friend than what the team knows. That could lead to some good intrigue during the episode that will air for the first time on Monday, November 8.

Who plays Navy Petty Officer Tracy Miller on the NCIS: Hawai’i cast?

Actress Ashleigh LaThrop joins the NCIS: Hawai’i cast as Navy Petty Officer Tracy Miller for Season 1, Episode 7. Her part seems pretty dramatic from the promo, as well as what she has teased her fans with on social media.

More acting credits for Ashleigh LaThrop

Ashleigh LaThrop has been seen on quite a few other projects lately, meaning NCIS: Hawai’i fans might recognize her during this new episode.

Lathrop plays Breana on The Kominsky Method, she played Becky on Utopia, she was seen as Priya Desai on The 100, and she was also seen as Natalie on The Handmaid’s Tale.

On the big screen, LaThrop was seen as Hannah in Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed. And over the years she has appeared on an episode each of Chicago P.D. (young woman in Thirty Balloons), The Rookie (Christine in Crash Course), and Bones (Kalani in The Last Shot at a Second Chance).

Below is the TV promo currently running for the episode called Rescuers that LaThrop will appear in.

More news from the world of NCIS

Over on NCIS, the new episode will feature Patricia Richardson guest-starring as McGee’s mother-in-law. We haven’t seen the character on the show before, but it should be interesting to see a character that McGee has referenced in the past.

That new NCIS episode is also going to include the return of McGee’s wife, Delilah. We haven’t seen her in an episode recently, so it’s good to see her back on the screen with McGee. There is some built-in humor that could happen with McGee, his wife, and his wife’s mother all taking part in one storyline.

This episode of NCIS is called Docked and it will debut on November 8, right before Ashley LaThrop’s episode of NCIS: Hawai’i.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.