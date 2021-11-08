NCIS Season 19, Episode 7 promo and synopsis reveals return of McGee’s wife, Delilah

McGee’s wife and mother-in-law will be featured on a new episode of NCIS. Pic credit: CBS

The new episode of NCIS is going to be a family affair for NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (played by Sean Murray).

A case is going to take Gibbs’ old team to a cruise ship where a body has been found. As we saw on the last episode of NCIS, Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole) has taken over as the lead of the team after Gibbs “retired” to Alaska.

It’s on that cruise ship where NCIS fans are going to meet McGee’s mother-in-law. Patricia Richardson has joined the NCIS cast as Judy Price Fielding. For years, we have seen McGee’s wife, Delilah Fielding, played by Margo Harshman, and now we will meet Delilah’s mother.

From the TV promo that has been released, this looks to be an episode with a lot of comedic overtones, but it’s very likely that there will be times during the hour where Judy starts to appear like a suspect in the case. That’s just how storylines like this work.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 7 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that CBS has released for the NCIS episode called Docked. This new episode of NCIS will air for the first time on Monday, November 8 at 9/8c.

"NCIS investigates the death of a man on a cruise ship whose body is discovered in the ship's sauna by none other than McGee's mother-in-law, Judy (Patricia Richardson)."

NCIS TV promo for the episode called Docked

Here is the promo that CBS is currently running for the new episode of NCIS and right away, viewers get to see a lot of actress Patricia Richardson.

NCIS Season 19 rolls on at CBS

The November 8 episode of NCIS is going to be the first time that we have seen Delilah on the show in Season 19. While she definitely gets referenced a lot by McGee on the show, NCIS fans don’t get to see her featured on episodes very often.

NCIS fans have also heard a lot about McGee’s mother-in-law in the past, so it will certainly be fun to put a face to the stories that he has told his co-workers over the years. And bringing on a talented actress like Patricia Richardson to do it was a good choice by the NCIS producers.

The NCIS ratings for Season 19, Episode 6 were rough, so, hopefully, viewers tune back in for the new installment of the show and give us some more hope that NCIS Season 20 could take place in Fall 2022.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.