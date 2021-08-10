NCIS fans hoping for three-show crossover, according to new poll

Gibbs from NCIS and Callen from NCIS: LA have shared the small screen before. Pic credit: CBS

An NCIS crossover event between the three shows seems to be something that many fans would really like to see take place during the 2021-2022 television season.

At CBS, NCIS is back for Season 19, NCIS: Los Angeles has been renewed for Season 13, and the brand new spin-off, NCIS: Hawaii, is ready to go with its first episodes.

Despite losing NCIS: New Orleans, which got canceled by CBS after seven seasons, the network is going to be back to three hour-long programs taking place in the NCIS universe this fall.

Having three NCIS shows has led to the belief that crossovers could happen again, which, in turn, led to a poll being conducted by TV Insider where fans got to weigh in on how much they wanted to see crossovers happen.

NCIS crossovers requested in new poll

Six choices were presented in a new TV Insider poll. Readers were able to select what type of crossover they would want to see or they could even choose no crossovers as an option. The results of that poll (so far) are shared below.

An overwhelming 59 percent of the respondents stated that they would want to see a three-show event take place soon. Another 10 percent responded with a “maybe” because they want to meet the NCIS: Hawaii cast first.

As for those people who don’t want to see a crossover of any kind, there was nine percent of the respondents who would prefer the shows remain individualized.

A poll asking fans about an NCIS crossover is currently online. Pic credit: TV Insider

Important news from the world of NCIS

The NCIS cast has added two new people as full-time characters for Season 19. The show could work a little differently in Fall 2021, not just because of the new people, but also because Mark Harmon is going to only appear in a few episodes.

It’s also important to remember that CBS has changed when new episodes of NCIS will air in the fall. The show has been moved to Monday nights, where it will air at 9/8c each week. That could take a while for fans to get used to, but it will now serve as the lead-in to Season 1 of NCIS: Hawaii.

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast has also gone through a number of changes. In addition to two of the main characters leaving the show, an actor has been bumped up to full-time status, so we will see much more of him in Season 13.

As for NCIS: Hawaii, filming and production have already begun for the first season of the spin-off. Actress Vanessa Lachey leads the cast and the network is trying something new by not having these characters debut on one of the other shows first.

Sunny skies ahead, #NCISLA fam. ☀️ We're back for another season of cases, chases, and familiar faces, premiering Sunday, October 10. Get pumped. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IYQGbvnzks — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) July 12, 2021

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c, NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c, and NCIS: Hawaii airs Mondays at 10/9 on CBS.