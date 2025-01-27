NCIS cast: Who plays the bakery owner on Season 22, Episode 10?

The NCIS cast adds a new face during a new episode for Season 22.

The NCIS winter premiere arrives on Monday, January 27, ending the long hiatus between new episodes.

Agent Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole) has supplied his team with treats for several seasons.

The bakery he frequents is part of the new episode called Baker’s Man.

“After NCIS learns that the owner of Parker’s favorite bakery (guest star Melina Kanakaredes) is being blackmailed, they hatch a plan to save her from the perpetrators,” reads part of the synopsis for NCIS Season 22, Episode 10.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Parker (of course) comes to the rescue of his favorite bakery, but it will lead to some intense drama.

Who plays the owner of Parker’s favorite bakery on NCIS?

Actress Melina Kanakaredes makes her NCIS cast debut on the January 27 episode.

Long-time CBS viewers may immediately recognize Kanakaredes, but some NCIS fans might not remember where she is from.

Kanakaredes played Dr. Sydney Hansen on Providence and then starred as Detective Stella Bonasera on CSI: NY.

Serving as a main character on CSI: NY, the veteran actress often shared the screen with Gary Sinise. He played CSI Detective Mac Taylor.

Kanakaredes also appeared as Nancy Dunlop in three episodes of Billions and starred in 15 episodes of The Resident as Lane Hunter. Before all that, she played Eleni on the soap opera Guiding Light.

Below is a photo of Kanakaredes appearing on NCIS Season 22, Episode 10.

Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, Melina Kanakaredes, and Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight on a new NCIS episode. Pic credit: CBS

Kanakaredes also shared some photos from her time filming with NCIS. It gives a sneak peek at what fans should expect from her during the NCIS winter premiere.

“Some behind the scene shots from NCIS TONIGHT! Hope you have as much fun watching as we had shooting!!” she captioned an Instagram post.

More from the NCISverse

As a reminder, the NCIS winter premiere arrives at 9/8c on Monday, January 27.

The NCIS: Origins winter premiere debuts on 10/9c that Monday night.

Sad news revealed NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen lost his home. The California fires claimed his family’s home.

We will soon meet the girlfriend of Agent Nick Torres. It will be an amusing and dramatic plot point as the second half of Season 22 arrives.

The first episode of NCIS: Sydney Season 2 was delayed – but new episodes are still coming on CBS.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.