NCIS cast: Who plays Lana on Season 22, Episode 11?

The NCIS cast adds another new face during the next episode of Season 22.

February 2025 is packed with new content, and NCIS fans have some interesting upcoming episodes.

Last week, Actress Melina Kanakaredes made her NCIS cast debut. She played the bakery owner who may have a thing for Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole).

The winter premiere (NCIS Season 22, Episode 10) is streaming on Paramount+ for anyone who missed it.

That January 27 episode answered questions about the new relationship for Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama).

We will soon meet Agent Nick Torres’s girlfriend (again), which is an interesting callback for the show.

Who plays Lana on NCIS Season 22, Episode 11?

Actress Yvonne Zima plays Lana on the February 3 NCIS episode. The name might not be familiar to everyone, but she is a famous child star known for some big roles.

Yvonne played the daughter of Geena Davis (Caitlin) in The Long Kiss Goodnight, a little girl in Executive Decision, and a hostage in Heat.

Yvonne’s most memorable role was as the daughter of ER’s Dr. Mark Greene. She played Rachel Greene.

Anthony Edwards played Dr. Mark Greene and Caitlin’s father for many years.

After her ER stint, Yvonne starred as Daisy Carter on The Young and the Restless from 2009 to 2012.

NCIS synopsis for For Better or Worse

“NCIS stages a fake wedding for two of its own in an attempt to take down the mob,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS Season 22, Episode 11.

The NCIS cast for Season 22, Episode 11 also features Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, Rocky Caroll as Leon Vance, and Gary Cole as Alden Parker.

Below is the TV promo for the February 3 NCIS episode. Ready for an unexpected NCIS wedding?

