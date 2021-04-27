NCIS cast: Who plays CIA Agent Pamela Walsh in Sangre?

The NCIS cast has some cool guest stars for an episode that Gibbs mostly spends working on his boat. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast is joined by several important guest stars for Season 18, Episode 12. The new installment of the show is called Sangre and its air date originally got postponed by a week at CBS.

The new episode picks up during the suspension of Gibbs and also during a time where the rest of his former NCIS team is struggling to find an identity. And now, a case is going to become extremely personal for Agent Nick Torres.

In the TV promo for the new NCIS episode, we see that a murder suspect has a familial tie to Nick. This turns out to be the primary component of this episode with Nick and NCIS trying to figure out what has happened.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Along for the ride is CIA Agent Pamela Walsh, who has ties to the case that will be revealed when the investigation really starts going. Long-time TV viewers may recognize her right away from some of the other shows that she has appeared on.

Who plays CIA Agent Pamela Walsh on NCIS?

Actress Tijuana Ricks takes on the role of Pamela Walsh during NCIS Season 18, Episode 12. She is no stranger to television.

Ricks has also appeared as Tonelle T. Burton on Showtime’s Billions, Helen Mitchell on The Corps, Sergeant Royce on Law & Order, Nurse Maggie on 19 episodes of Guiding Light, and Nurse Charisse on A Gifted Man.

She has also appeared on an episode each of Gossip Girl, The Affair, The Blacklist, Nurse Jackie, Modern Family, Elementary, The Resident, and Madam Secretary.

As for her most famous role, that has to be as reporter Thembi Wallace on the Marvel shows that appeared on Netflix. She was on seven episodes of Luke Cage, three episodes of Jessica Jones, and two episodes of Iron Fist.

More guest stars for NCIS cast of Sangre

In addition to Tijuana Ricks joining the NCIS cast on Tuesday night, we will also see actor Steven Bauer playing Miguel Torres. It’s a good part for the famous actor and he does really well on the screen opposite Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres).

We are also going to see the return of Mark Harmon’s wife, as reporter Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber) is back for another episode.

Additional people popping up on the NCIS cast for this episode are Christine Dunford as Jeri Fleckman, Alex Feldman as Retired Marine Sergeant Thomas Baird, and Stephanie Cleough as Kelly Larson.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.