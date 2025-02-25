NCIS cast: T.J. Thyne returns as Fletcher Voss for NCIS Season 22, Episode 13

The NCIS Season 22, Episode 13 cast had a surprising revelation.

Fletcher Voss returned for the February 24 episode, bringing the billionaire back for more drama.

The new episode was called Bad Blood.

It focused on the murder of a Navy lieutenant who had tried to subdue a drugged-out man at a mobile blood bank.

Through their investigation, the NCIS team discovered that the man had destroyed many blood donations to cover up stealing a specific one.

Superscientist Kasie Hines determined the missing sample was from Lauren Hawthorn. And she was tracked back to a familiar person: Fletcher Voss.

Who was Fletcher Voss on NCIS?

During the 1,000th NCISverse episode, Director Leon Vance was shot, and several explosions were set off in Washington, D.C.

Fletcher Voss was inadvertently wrapped up in that case. He was the man who created Bandium (the program NCIS agents used to alert and chat with one another).

After selling Bandium, Voss started a new company called Life Sequence, and it tied into the latest episode.

Who plays Fletcher Voss on the NCIS cast?

Actor T.J. Thyne guest-starred on the NCIS Season 22, Episode 13 cast.

He was immediately a thorn in the side of the NCIS team but nearly became friends with Agent Timothy McGee.

It’s amusing that Thyne played a character during Season 1, Episode 13 (One Shot, One Kill). He played Carl during that first go-round.

Thyne first appeared as Fletcher Voss on NCIS Season 21, Episode 7 (A Thousand Yards). He ended up in prison, so it surprised the team that he was free during the new episode.

Thyne is best known for playing Dr. Jack Hodgins on Bones. He was a hit on the long-running show.

Other stops in his career include playing Stu Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Barry Donovan in an episode of High Potential (2025), and Greg Sanders in an episode of Chicago Med (2024).

NCIS Season 22, Episode 13 guest stars

Many additional guest stars appeared on the new NCIS episode.

Tori Danner played the blood donation nurse, John Ahle Kellar played William, Eliza Blair played the Life Sequence representative Holly, and Nick George played Dr. James Donovan.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.