NCIS cast for Starting Over brings back past characters

The NCIS cast for the new episode called Starting Over is going to feature two characters from the past.

The presentation of NCIS Season 19, Episode 17 looks to be a good one, serving as the beginning of a crossover event. It will lead right into a new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i that ties everything together.

In addition to including Vanessa Lachey (she plays NCIS Hawai’i Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant), there are going to be a number of other recognizable faces appearing on Monday night.

As a reminder, the NCIS episode called Starting Over debuts for the first time on Monday, March 28 at 9/8c on CBS. For anyone who misses it live, the episode will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

A look at the NCIS cast for Starting Over

NCIS Season 19, Episode 17 will feature actress Laura San Giacomo coming back as Dr. Grace Confalone. We saw her much more often when Mark Harmon (Gibbs) was starring on the show, but she is likely back for an important reason on Monday night.

Grace is featured in the clip from a past episode that is shared below.

The new episode will also feature fan-favorite Tobias Fornell (played by Joe Spano) coming back to the show. He is another character we haven’t seen for a while, but he always tends to either bring tense drama or humor during episodes where he is featured.

Below is a new sneak peek that was released for the crossover episode that features Fornell. For NCIS fans who want to see how he ties into this storyline, take a look at it.

Additional NCIS guest stars for Starting Over include Novi Brown as Olive Miller, Tess Aubert as Piper, Jack McGee as Richard “Rick” Jordan, Brandon Black as Martin Polk, and David Bianchi as Kyle Jennings.

More news from the world of NCIS

For any fans of the show who haven’t heard the news yet, there was a fun NCIS reunion on the set of Bull. The Michael Weatherly-led show is in its final season, and he is the actor who used to play Anthony DiNozzo on the NCIS cast. Recently, he was joined on Bull by someone else who used to star on NCIS.

A short hiatus for NCIS: Los Angeles has also just begun, so fans will have to wait a bit for the next new episode of the spin-off to debut.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.