NCIS cast: Abby Sciuto, Kasie Hines, and Director Vance team up for LAFD

Kasie Hines and Jimmy Palmer have become good friends on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS cast members from the past and present have teamed up to help the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Diona Reasonover, who plays Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines on the current NCIS cast, says that was asked by Pauley Perrette to help out with the good cause.

Perrette used to play Abigail Beethoven “Abby” Sciuto on NCIS. Abby is the former Chief Forensic Scientist for the team, and when Abby decided to leave the job, Kasie was brought in to replace her.

It’s fun that Perrette and Reasonover are on good terms like this, and it’s certainly cool that they were able to team up on a project, even if it isn’t a special episode of NCIS like many fans might hope.

An NCIS team-up to help the LAFD

“Was so happy @PauleyP asked me to be part of this. Please support @LAFD to get new equipment!” Reasonover captioned the Twitter post shared below.

In addition to all of the familiar faces from the NCIS cast, Lance Bass from *NSYNC, comedian Kathy Griffin, actress Diane Farr, and various other celebrities are also taking part in the

Was so happy @PauleyP asked me to be part of this. Please support @LAFD to get new equipment! pic.twitter.com/ClumoTII6q — Diona Reasonover (@DionaReasonover) February 4, 2022

NCIS news for Spring 2022

And speaking of people on the shows, Vanessa Lachey from NCIS: Hawai’i just shared a throwback photo with Wilmer Valderrama from NCIS. They have known each other for a very long time and they look extremely young in the photo from 2006 that Lachey posted online.

Fans of the shows should be very excited that there is an NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover event coming to CBS this spring. We can’t wait to see the trailer and hear about the big case that they are all going to be working on that night.

In news about the other spin-off, the NCIS: Los Angeles return date for Season 13 was finally revealed. It gives fans a look at when the next episode will arrive, which is great news after all of the delays that took place due to NFL action and suspended episodes.

There have also been some NCIS: LA cancellation rumors that started with star Eric Christian Olsen due to a post he made on Instagram. Olsen plays Marty Deeks on the NCIS cast, so he likely knows exactly what is going on and whether or not viewers should expect to see NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 air next year.

As for that big date of the NCIS crossover event, the advertisement below should answer any questions.

Your favorite special agents are joining forces, and it's going to be an episode for the books. Don't miss the #NCIS and #NCISHawaii crossover event Monday, March 28. In the meantime, catch all-new back-to-back episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i TONIGHT, starting at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/6RYCcZiE3u — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) January 3, 2022

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c, NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c, and NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.