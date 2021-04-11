Moon Knight stars show up in Budapest before the start of filming

Moon Knight is coming to Disney+. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most anticipated Disney+ series is Moon Knight and it is about to start filming.

To celebrate the start of filming, the two biggest actors in the series were out and around Budapest, where the show is filming, and took time to take a photo with a fan.

Moon Knight stars in Budapest

The fan posted that he bumped “into two of your favorite actors while biking.”

The photo was tagged on Margaret Island, which is located in the middle of the Danube in central Budapest.

Budapest is where Moon Knight is set to film, and the two actors in the photo were Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

This is also very fun because Ethan Hawke admitted the reason he decided to take a role in a superhero movie was that Oscar Issac was the lead in the movie. He also credited the creative team behind the project.

“Well, it’s where I’m at as an actor,” Hawke said in an interview with The Ringer. “I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohammed Diab and he’s a brilliant guy.”

“A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you,” Hawke said. “I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he’s doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to.”

“Oscar’s younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you’re in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?”

Moon Knight on Disney+

As Ethan Hawke said, Moon Knight is a lesser-known hero to the mainstream moviegoing public, but he is a huge cult favorite for Marvel Comics fans.

Some call him Marvel’s version of Batman, which is not fair to the dynamic of the character.

Moon Knight is Marc Spector, a former mercenary who almost died before the Moon God Khonsu saved him. Khonsu also gave him the powers of the moon, which increases based on the phase of the moon at night.

However, he also has dissociative identity disorder, which was caused by childhood trauma. He has taken on other identities over the years to help him investigate cases, including millionaire Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley.

On top of Moon Knight and Marc Spector, there have been times where he has lost himself in his various identities.

Oscar Isaac plays Moon Knight in the series.

There is no word on who Ethan Hawke is playing, although there are fans who hope he is Jack Russell, also known in Marvel Comics as the Werewolf By Night. Moon Knight made his first appearance in the Werewolf By Night comic book series in 1975.

Moon Knight has no release date on Disney+, but it is expected to come out in 2022 after She-Hulk.