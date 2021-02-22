Ethan Hawke joined Moon Knight series because of Oscar Isaac

Ethan Hawke Pic credit: Warner Bros

Disney+ is currently prepping the upcoming Moon Knight series due in 2022. Starring Oscar Isaacs in the titular role, the series got a boost with the surprising casting of Ethan Hawke as the villain.

Now the four-time Oscar nominee is sharing what made him join a genre he had previously dismissed.

Dark of the Moon

Debuting in 1975, Moon Knight has often been described as the Marvel Universe’s Batman.

Marc Spector was a mercenary near death on a mission but saved by the ancient Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Spector dons a white costume and moon-shaped weapons to fight crime.

The character is notable for being a multiple personality case who bounces between fighter Spector, millionaire Steven Grant, and cab driver Jake Lochley. He has served in the Avengers but prefers to be on his own.

While Isaac’s casting in the main role has yet to be fully confirmed by Marvel, cinematographer Gregory Middleton had sent out tweets indicating Isaac is indeed playing the leading hero.

The series hasn’t gone into details on which version of Moon Knight will appear but promises to showcase gritty street action as well as the psychology of its troubled hero.

Hawke’s motivations

Hawke joining the series was surprising as the actor has previously been seen as dismissive of superhero films. He made the controversial remarks that 2017’s Logan wasn’t a great film but “a fine superhero movie.”

Hawke clarified his remarks by saying he’s a big fan of superheroes but “was talking about a much more nuanced point about money and America.”

Speaking to The Ringer, Hawke made it clear his main motivation to join this series was a chance to work with Isaac.

“A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you, I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he’s doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar’s younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you’re in the room with people that you like the way they think, right? And you have to speak to your time, right? You can’t pretend you don’t live in the time period that you live in. You have to try to make your time period better.” Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Hawke added he also wished to work with director Mohammed Diab who he called “a brilliant guy.”

Prestige project

Hawke’s comments show that he felt Moon Knight would be a good challenge for him, which fits his enjoyment of offbeat roles. He recently played abolitionist John Brown in the Showtime mini-series The Good Lord Bird.

Hawke famously turned down the role of Batman in 1994, so working on the Marvel answer to the character would be fitting.

Hawke’s presence does give Moon Knight more prestige clout than the typical super-hero series and should make the show more of a standout when it debuts.

Moon Knight planned to debut on Disney+ in 2022.