Moon Knight is coming to Disney+ as one of the upcoming Marvel streaming series, and star Oscar Isaac has begun his preparations.

Isaac will play Moon Knight in the series, and he released a video on Instagram showing his work training for the intense fight scenes in the Marvel series.

Oscar Isaac Moon Knight training

The fight choreography is very important for Moon Knight, as he is more of a Daredevil superhero than anything. Neither man really has powers, although both are expert fighters.

While Daredevil relies on his heightened senses, Moon Knight believes his powers increase based on how full the moon is that night when he is out fighting.

Some refer to him as Marvel’s Batman, which is very far from the truth, but he is a lot more like Batman in his fighting skills than almost any other hero. Moon Knight even has some cool gadgets.

Check out the video of Oscar Isaac training for Moon Knight here:

Who is Moon Knight?

Moon Knight is a former mercenary named Marc Spector.

While on a mission in Egypt, he was left for dead and ended up finding an idol of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, which saved his life and granted him his moon-based powers.

Until recently when Khonshu was shown to be very real, it was never clear if there even was a moon god, or if Marc was simply insane.

He took on multiple personalities to help him on his missions, including millionaire Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley. He was able to get street-level info and then go to a board meeting and find information on the corporate level.

The problem is that years of using four different identities (Spector and Moon Knight being the other two) left him battling Dissociative Identity Disorder.

Unlike Batman, Moon Knight is deadly and has no problem taking lives while fighting his villains. He is also someone whose mental problems make him unreliable and not even Captain America in the comics fully trusts Moon Knight to follow the right path.

Moon Knight is scheduled for a 2022 release on Disney+, and will likely be the last series of the year following She-Hulk.

“We are finishing up Ms. Marvel, and we’re also shooting Hawkeye currently,” Kevin Feige said earlier this month. “In a few weeks, we start She-Hulk, and a week or so after that, we start Moon Knight in addition to our features.”

Oscar Isaac has signed on to play Moon Knight while Ethan Hawke has also signed on for an unknown role.