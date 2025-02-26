Michael Strahan opens up about his hilarious nickname and how he overcame it

Michael Strahan doesn’t shy away from sharing random thoughts during Good Morning America.

Over the past several weeks, he’s been on a roll, even when Robin Roberts called him out for a remark or seemed bewildered.

In a recent GMA episode, his co-star George Stephanopoulos and others lost it after his surprising nickname reveal.

Michael’s hilarious tidbit from his past arrived during the trio’s interview with comedian and bestselling author Chelsea Handler.

While she was there to talk about her newest book and upcoming Netflix special, she also shared an interesting career revelation.

It involved Jane Fonda calling her out, which led to a helpful revelation for Chelsea’s life and career.

Jane Fonda helped Chelsea and Michael in different ways

During the GMA interview, Robin read a passage from Chelsea’s new book, I’ll Have What She’s Having, that stuck out. It involved showing up for those in need, realizing their struggles, and deciding to “inconvenience yourself when you can save another person’s day.”

Robin asked who had done that for Chelsea in her life, and she explained that it was many people but mentioned actress Jane Fonda.

According to Chelsea, Jane called her to her home for a “difficult conversation” about her “bad behavior.”

“She called me out on it, but in that moment, as mortifying and embarrassing as that was, it was sisterhood,” she said, adding, “She gave me a real model of what a sister does, which is take the time out with another person and have a difficult conversation.”

Chelsea said from that moment, she realized she wanted to live her life that way by having those difficult conversations and giving others her truthful feedback when they asked.

She shared that she and Jane are “great friends” to this day. Later, Michael mentioned how the actress had a “profound” impact on him.

“Back when I was kid, they called me BOB, which meant Big Ol’ Butt [and] Booty on Back,” he shared.

As he continued speaking, George began laughing at the hilarious reveal, as did another crew member off-camera.

“I bought Jane Fonda tapes, and I had to work out to Jane Fonda to lose my butt,” Michael said.

“Thank you, America, you’re welcome. You learned something about me,” Michael said amid laughter.

Robin told him she’d have to “think about that” before closing the interview with Chelsea. It was one of several funny moments from the interview and Michael’s week, which also included Susan Lucci’s highlight moment.

Chelsea called Michael her ‘dream guest’

In GMA’s interview with Chelsea, Michael also mentioned the popularity of her podcast. He asked her if she had a “dream guest” she wanted on the show.

“I would love to have you on Michael,” she told the football legend.

She explained that her podcast includes taking calls from “real-life people” and offering helpful advice. Strahan seemed intrigued.

“Oh, I’m in for that,” the GMA star said, adding that they’d have to set it up.

Chelsea joked she was just there to book Michael as her next podcast guest.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer continues to help others through his continued work with charities and SMAC Entertainment, a company he owns and co-founded.

The talent agency and production company co-produced a powerful documentary with ABC News, Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Battle Against Cancer.

The special, available for streaming on Hulu and Dinsey+, spotlighted his daughter Isabella’s medulloblastoma diagnosis, ensuing health journey, and impact on others.