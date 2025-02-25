Michael Strahan gets water in the face from soap legend Susan Lucci

The Good Morning America anchors experienced a classic soap move on Monday morning.

Things were going well with Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos at the desk for the ABC morning program.

One of the guests was soap legend Susan Lucci. That’s right, the All My Children legend was doing press rounds for her new Off-Broadway play, My First Ex-Husband.

Even though it’s been well over a decade since AMC was canceled, Susan will forever be Erica Kane. She held the role for 40 years and is one of the most recognized faces in the industry.

While promoting the Off-Broadway play, which, by the way, has a Joy Behar connection, Susan brought some lessons from soaps with her for the GMA co-hosts.

Unfortunately for Michael, he was put in a fake scene opposite Susan.

Michael Strahan drenched on Good Morning America

Going up against an icon like Susan Lucci isn’t for the faint of heart. She is the queen of soap slaps, but luckily, that wasn’t what Michael Strahan received.

On Monday’s Good Morning America, Susan was discussing a fight scene with a soapy touch and found a prop to go along with it.

When she grabbed a glass of water, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos knew what would happen, and they quickly exited stage left.

As the water splashed onto Michael, the laughter erupting from George could be heard.

Michael Strahan is back on Good Morning America Mondays

Football is over, with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl earlier this month.

With his commentary job with FOX for NFL Sundays over for the season, Michael Strahan is rejoining his Good Morning America co-anchors at the desk on Mondays.

Michael has been a busy man over the last year or so, standing by his daughter, Isabella Strahan, as she battled cancer. His production company made a documentary about the journey, bringing tears to his eyes when the clips were played on GMA.

The morning show host wears many hats, but being a father is the most important one. He supports his children and shows up when needed, putting them before everything.

His friendships with his co-anchors are genuine, and Robin Roberts holds a special place in his heart. She was a huge help when Isabella was in the storm, and it is something he won’t soon forget.

We also suspect he won’t forget water being thrown into his face by soap legend Susan Lucci.

Good Morning America airs Monday through Saturday mornings at 8/7c on ABC.