Michael Strahan calls out AI for ‘cool trend’ as fans react: ‘they did you dirty’

Michael Strahan loves the new AI trend but didn’t quite understand one of the accessories it decided to give him.

A recent trend allows people to use AI to create personalized action figures. It generally recreates individuals pretty accurately based on a photo.

The photo features the figure in a box with special accessories based on the individual’s hobbies or interests.

Michael is known for his football career with the New York Giants, which earned him a Super Bowl ring and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He’s since moved into television with his anchor job on Good Morning America, hosting job on The $100,000 Pyramid, and analyst job on Fox NFL Sunday.

He also has business ventures, such as the Michael Strahan Brand, which includes menswear featuring snazzy suits and other items.

Michael Strahan couldn’t believe what the AI gave him

The GMA star’s action figure mostly checked out, as it had him dressed sharply in a crisp blue shirt, dark grey pants, black belt, and dark tie. He’s also showing off his recognizable gap-toothed smile.

To his left in the box are his accessories, including a dark grey suit jacket to match his pants and a football.

There’s also a golf club, likely because he enjoys the more relaxed sport now that he’s no longer tackling offensive players on the gridiron.

However, a dental hygiene product is among Michael’s accessories, prompting part of his caption.

A nameplate on the lower right corner of the box says Michael Strahan with “Best Dressed” underneath it.

“This trend is really cool but why did they have to put floss in my package! Everyone knows I don’t need floss 🤣,” he wrote, tagging @michaelstrahanbrand.

Fans reacted to Strahan’s results from the AI action figure trend

The action figure mostly resembled the GMA star, even if he didn’t agree with one of the accessories. Several individuals mentioned the issue in their Instagram comments.

One commenter told him, “they did you dirty with the floss but at least they know your dental hygiene is locked.”

“They was wrong for that floss thang. But I love the figurine,” another commenter said.

One individual said, “I’ll buy that doll for sure,” adding heart-eyes and laughing emojis.

Pic credit: @michaelstrahan/Instagram

For those curious about the viral trend, it’s called the action figure or Barbie box trend.

It’s something people are creating using the ChatGPT artificial intelligence model.

Individuals using the free ChatGPT app or software can enter a script into the interface, instructing the AI to turn the person in their uploaded photo into “a realistic action figure.”

Along with their photo, the individual can explain what the doll should wear and what accessories to include.

Based on that, Strahan may or may not have typed in that he wanted floss as an accessory.

However, a Yahoo! News reporter indicated she wanted “a La Croix seltzer can” as one of her accessories. ChatGPT somehow included a can of her favorite flavor, tangerine, in the box with her action figure.

One has to wonder if Michael’s GMA co-stars, Robin Roberts or George Stephanopoulos, will follow suit and create action figures with similarly hilarious results.