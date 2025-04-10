Anthony Anderson yells at Michael Strahan after warning about ‘running amok’ on GMA

Anthony Anderson took over Good Morning America, and Michael Strahan couldn’t do anything to stop him.

The recent GMA episode featured the Black-ish and G20 actor stopping by to chat with Michael, George Stephanopoulos, Rebecca Jarvis, and Lara Spencer.

Things got off to a hot start as Anthony shared that he showed up at the studio around the same time as the staff.

“I showed up when y’all showed up. I never been on this hour of Good Morning America!” he exclaimed as Michael tried to introduce him.

“You never cease to amaze us. You always got somethin’!” the GMA anchor told him as the interview began.

Anthony revealed that the car came to pick him up at his hotel at 6:45 a.m., but he had just walked into the hotel at 6:30 a.m., putting him in what Michael called “dangerous territory.”

Anthony told Michael he would ‘run amok’ on GMA

With Michael back at GMA and Robin Roberts on vacation, the show featured a trio of actors from Black-ish. Earlier in the week, Tracee Ellis Ross and Marsai Martin were there.

More recently, Anthony Anderson stopped by for a wild interview, and his comedic antics were under the spotlight.

“Let’s get to the questions before we get cut off,” Michael said, but Anthony wasn’t having it.

“Oh no, I’m gonna run amok!” he announced as everyone laughed.

“I’m on Good Morning America!” he shouted before Michael started asking questions.

Anthony spoke about going to the emergency room due to one of the fight scenes he was involved in.

“I was trying to get my Michael Strahan on,” he said, explaining how he got hurt by a wooden chair in Cape Town, South Africa.

He then advised them, “If you ever have a stuntman, use the stuntman.”

During Anthony’s interview, sounds from a nearby crying baby were noticeable in the studio several times.

“Who brought their baby to work?” Anthony asked loudly as he turned to look around, and everyone laughed.

Michael explained that it was someone’s baby for an upcoming segment on GMA.

“You guys are doing a Maury Povich segment?” Anthony asked before joking some more.

“Michael!” he yelled at the GMA star, pausing before adding, “The baby is…”

Anthony Anderson messed with the anchors earlier on GMA

Anthony had fun after getting into the control room in a hilarious earlier part of GMA.

He asked someone in the room if he could talk to Michael in his ear, so someone gave him a headset with a microphone.

“Don’t mess up, Mike. Don’t mess up,” he told the GMA anchor, adding, “I’m in the control room, I know you hear me, I see you on camera.”

“I’m [gonna] make you laugh the entire time,” Anthony told Michael.

A split screen revealed Michael with Rebecca and George at the main GMA desk. Michael let everyone know that Anthony was in his ear.

“He’s calling me June Bug, which was my character in Black-ish,” Michael said.

Anthony also spoke in George’s ear, saying, “I haven’t had any coffee today.”

He told George to ask Michael why he hadn’t spoken to him at the New York Knicks game the night before. Michael explained that Anthony was on the other side of the court, and he texted him.

“Tell him I’m better than a text, George,” Anthony joked before the clip cut off.

It’s always a good time when Anthony Anderson’s on set, and it appears he had no qualms about having a bit of extra fun at the GMA anchors’ expenses.