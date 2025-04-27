Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa reunion ‘Plans are in place’ as ABC shuts down rumors

Expectations are that Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa will cross paths in the coming months, and some say “Plans are in place” to prevent any problems.

Monsters and Critics reported on previous rumors suggesting there would be an “awkward” reunion for the two co-stars due to an “icy vibe” between them.

The recent speculation arrives years after their fractured friendship when Michael departed Live with Kelly and Michael to focus on his full-time anchor job at Good Morning America.

Rumors suggest Kelly hasn’t spoken with Michael since then, but they will have to see one another soon.

GMA plans to move to a new headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York, while ABC’s The View and Live with Kelly and Mark have already moved there.

Once Michael is there with GMA, he’ll see Kelly at least in passing, which could be difficult for the former co-stars. However, ABC shut down rumors of any potential issues.

Insiders spoke about the ‘plans’ for Michael and Kelly’s eventual reunion

Due to their proximity in the new building, the situation between Michael and Kelly Ripa could be tense. That has staff preparing for what might happen.

According to The New York Post, an ABC insider told them, “They will be feet away from each other — he will be able to smell her perfume, and “The staff is on tenterhooks. These two do not speak.”

“Plans are in place to get Michael and Kelly in and out without crossing paths,” the source shared.

“The good news is they both tend to leave pretty quickly after taping. Still, if their schedules overlap, ABC will need a Plan B,” the insider added.

Michael previously co-hosted LIVE with Kelly from 2012 to 2016. However, Michael’s exit was abrupt, and Kelly felt blindsided due to not receiving a heads-up from ABC News or Michael.

She reportedly learned just an hour before an official public announcement arrived that Michael was leaving the show to focus on GMA, causing a rift between the former co-stars.

Since then, rumors have persisted that Kelly doesn’t communicate with Michael, although individuals close to the former football star suggest he has “no bad blood” and “isn’t losing sleep over it.”

ABC shut down the recent rumors

While rumors continue circulating about this potential reunion, George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts’ on-set issues, and other matters involving GMA staff, ABC has shut several down, including the most recent one about Kelly and Michael.

An ABC spokesperson told The Post, “There is absolutely no truth to this – both Kelly and Michael are consummate professionals and are excited to continue to co-host their top-rated shows in our new state of the art studios.”

Kelly and Mark moved to the new location at 7 Hudson Square weeks ago, while GMA will move there from their current Times Square studio sometime this summer.

The Post indicated that GMA has fallen slightly behind NBC’s morning show, Today, in viewership this year. Meanwhile, Kelly’s Live program, which she hosts alongside husband Mark Consuelos, is reportedly No. 1 in its time slot.

With GMA and GMA3, ABC is looking for ways to boost overall viewership amid a rapidly changing landscape. New technologies are becoming the preferred news sources over traditional television news programs, and the network morning shows are trying to adapt.

That includes the third hour of ABC’s GMA, currently known as GMA 3: What You Need to Know, co-hosted by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

Previous rumors suggested Michael and his fellow GMA anchors were offered the opportunity to host the GMA3 program, but they were not interested in hosting what’s considered a “toxic” time slot. However, an ABC spokesperson also shut this rumor down.