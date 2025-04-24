Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos share intimate behind-the-scenes photos

Kelly Ripa enjoyed a recent Take Your Daughter to Work Day at People Magazine, under the guise of photos for People’s Most Beautiful issue, so that she could include her daughter, Lola Consuelos.

Lola is Kelly and Mark Consuelos’ only daughter, and anytime home is a bonus for them, as Lola lives across the Atlantic in London while she pursues her musical career.

The past few weeks have been a rollercoaster for Kelly and Mark, as they lost their beloved dog, Chewie, to old age and other ailments, and a massive studio change disrupted things.

As Monsters and Critics reported, a rumored accident on the set of Live with Kelly and Mark helped extend the already two-week hiatus to three weeks of reruns for fans.

A break in the bleak spring for Kelly seemed to lift her spirits, as it involved her daughter, Lola, in a fun photoshoot ahead of the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday.

Kelly and Lola shared some mother-daughter look-alike photos in their latest social media shoot, and then Lola shared some behind-the-scenes extras.

Lola shared even more with her and her mom from the People photoshoot

Kelly shared on her Instagram how grateful she was to be included in the issue from People, “How it’s going vs how it started. Thanks, @People, for allowing Lola to bring her mom to work.”

After sharing a couple of photos from the shoot, she shared a throwback image of her and Lola, showcasing how grown up Lola is now at 23.

Then Lola shared some more on her Instagram Stories, including one unfinished fun shot of the two posing.

Lola Consuelos and Kelly Ripa behind the scenes at a photo shoot. Pic credit: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Another unedited shot shows Lola looking up at Kelly, wearing short skirts and tights.

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos at a photo shoot. Pic credit: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Perhaps the best photo Lola shared on her Instagram Stories is one of her with her mom, Kelly, looking at each other in a meditative pose. All around the ladies is a messy background, including bags, extra props, and crew setting things up.

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos share a casual look at their photo shoot. Pic credit: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Kelly and Lola’s fans always want to see more of them, especially in a relaxed setting, as they play together as mom and daughter.

Kelly and Lola played This or That: Mother-Daughter Edition

While Kelly adjusts to a new phase in her life, following her youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, graduating from college, she spends time with her daughter, Lola, answering fun questions.

During questions like “Pilates or cardio,” “online shopping or brick-and-mortar,” and “texting or DMs,” the two ladies agree on the most important thing: “Real Housewives or Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” Their answer is a no-brainer: Real Housewives.

Let’s hope Kelly or Lola do this again soon. It was great to see how they interact with each other.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.