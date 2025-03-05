Matlock cast hits Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel, Kathy Bates steals the show

Matlock is one of the most popular new shows on the CBS network.

With Kathy Bates at the helm, how could it not be?

The cast of Matlock experienced The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel, and it was fun for everyone involved.

While Jason Ritter and Leah Lewis were getting down to “Mat Lock ‘n Drop It,” Kathy followed behind as her fellow cast members showed up and showed out.

Being part of the Spirit Tunnel before heading on stage to chat with Jennifer Hudson is a huge part of the show, and several guests have made headlines as they danced to the stage.

Viewers were all in for the cast of Matlock, but Kathy was the one who stole the show.

Kathy Bates gets rave reviews for Spirit Tunnel appearance

Despite not droppin’ it like Jason Ritter, Leah Lewis, Skye Marshall, and David Del Rio, Kathy Bates still had viewers gushing over her Spirit Tunnel appearance.

While promoting Matlock, the cast walked through the Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel. Everyone but Kathy felt the song, but no one was upset that she trailed behind them—quite the opposite.

One commenter wrote, “Don’t sleep on the great Ms. Kathy Bates 😍I saw her on Lip Sync Battle she’s got some moves nahhh she’s just enjoying the moment ❤️❤️.”

Another wrote, “Kathy can do whatever she wants! Love her always ❤️🔥 whole team working it!”

And someone else weighed in on the chant, “Mat lock and drop it is genius 🙌😂🙌😂.”

Viewers celebrate Kathy Bates on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Pic credit: @jenniferhudsonshow/Instagram

Kathy Bates’ weight loss highlighted recently

Kathy Bates has been in the spotlight for several years, but recently, the headlines have focused on her weight loss.

The actress has been open and honest about her journey to lose over 100 pounds. It took a lot of work, and she did it by herself as she lost the first 80 pounds.

However, the final 20 pounds came off after the help of Ozempic. The drug has become popular for helping with losing weight, especially among those in Hollywood.

Kathy has worked hard to get healthy and is reaping the benefits, including a new show on CBS. Matlock has seen huge success.

She and the cast had quite the time visiting The Jennifer Hudson Show, even if she didn’t drop it like her co-stars. That’s okay, though. Kathy had viewers talking as she played it cool, trailing behind.

Matlock airs Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.