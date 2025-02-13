The Jennifer Hudson show nails Spirit Tunnel for George Lopez

The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel has become one of daytime television’s most talked about parts.

Across various social media platforms, followers wait for the day’s Spirit Tunnel clips to drop to hear the lyrics and which song is chosen as the beat.

Walking to set through the Spirit Tunnel gets people hyped up, leading to a more positive overall experience.

Some of the most recent footage featured comedian George Lopez dancing through the Spirit Tunnel.

The crew members from The Jennifer Hudson Show take time to prepare the chant and beat before the guest comes out and walks through, and their choice for the comedian couldn’t have been better.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Those who watched the comedian’s self-titled show, George Lopez, knew what was happening with the Spirit Tunnel and appreciated how everything went down.

George Lopez walks the Spirit Tunnel

Comedian George Lopez was a guest on a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

His dance through the Spirit Tunnel was one of the best because of the attention to detail the crew had when developing what would happen when he walked out.

George had bouncing gray hair on the long side. His mustache and beard were also heavily gray.

His moves were on point, and he seemed to enjoy himself as the crew members chanted to the beat of Low Rider, the theme song of the ABC sitcom George Lopez.

It didn’t stop there, though. As he walked past the crew, they did the choreography from the sitcom’s opening, which was a top-tier commitment.

George Lopez’s Spirit Tunnel gets high praise

The comments started rolling in when The Jennifer Hudson Show debuted George Lopez walking through the Spirit Tunnel.

Many of them addressed his new look, especially the long gray hair.

However, some appreciated the reference to the George Lopez sitcom and the time spent on these Spirit Tunnels.

One wrote, “We all wanted to do that little jump they did during the George Lopez Show’s opening theme song. Very Nick at Nite! 🤭🫶🏾”

Someone else said, “The choreo!!! 😭😭😭😭 #details”

Another added, “They need a raise – learning songs and choreography lol 👏🏾”

Pic credit: @jenniferhudsonshow/Instagram

Seeing the Spirit Tunnel with George Lopez brought back nostalgia for many, especially those who watched the sitcom as it aired on ABC from 2002 through 2007.

The Spirit Tunnels are a winning formula for the daytime talk show; some strike gold.

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays on FOX.