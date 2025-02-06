Cameron Mathison details encounter with General Hospital fan on The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show hosted six General Hospital cast members in a recent episode.

They were promoting the ABC soap, which coincided with February sweeps.

In keeping with traditions, Maurice Benard, Laura Wright, Cameron Mathison, Finola Hughes, Tanisha Harper, and Donnell Turner danced down the spirit tunnel, highlighting their moves.

Jennifer Hudson talked with the cast members, offering some trivia about their characters.

She was interested in what they had to say, and the audience was vocal about storylines and characters throughout her trivia questions.

When Jennifer asked Cameron about losing his home in the California fires, he revealed the wonderful support he’s received, and his co-stars praised him for continuing to work amid the devastation.

Cameron Mathison recalls fan encounter in grocery store

Cameron Mathison is used to playing the good guy. Since debuting in the soap world as Ryan Lavery on All My Children, the roles he has been given have typically been the hero of the story or the man of someone’s dreams.

He’s done correspondent reporting for various networks, including a stint with Good Morning America.

Viewers weren’t thrilled when Cameron stepped in as Drew Cain/Quartermaine as a recast when General Hospital did Billy Miller so dirty. However, he had legions of loyal fans who loved him as Ryan Lavery and followed him throughout his time on Hallmark.

Things have gotten worse for Drew in Port Charles over the last several months, and Cameron revealed a recent encounter in a grocery store told him how viewers feel.

At first, things were good when a fan who was happy to meet him approached him, but as they walked away, they threw an apple at him from across the produce section, revealing how they felt about Drew.

What’s happening with Drew on General Hospital?

Cameron Mathison isn’t wrong about how viewers feel about Drew Cain.

Things have gone upside down for the character when he began to sleep with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) under Michael’s (Chad Duell) nose. It was a scandal that rocked the Quartermaines and caused conflict at almost every turn.

After his most recent antics of sneaking around to see Willow, Carly (Laura Wright) outed him for sleeping with his nephew’s wife in the Metro Court, the gloves are off, and it will be interesting to see what happens next.

General Hospital spoilers teased that Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Carly will team up to fight a common enemy — Drew.

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays on FOX. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.