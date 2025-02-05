The Jennifer Hudson Show’s spirit tunnel has General Hospital cast showing out

The Jennifer Hudson Show is known for its spirit tunnel dances, which occur as guests get ready to talk to Jennifer Hudson.

During a recent episode, several General Hospital cast members were guests on the show and experienced the spirit tunnel.

Several of these videos go viral on TikTok, with followers commenting on the guests’ moves and their chosen songs as they walk through the hallway and onto the stage.

Maurice Benard, Laura Wright, Finola Hughes, Tanisha Harper, Cameron Mathison, and Donnell Turner were the guests chosen to discuss General Hospital and what viewers can expect moving forward.

They put it all out there as they enjoyed the spirit tunnel experience, with Laura and Donnell standing out among the crowd.

Their walk down was just the beginning of a very interesting trip to The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The General Hospital cast remembers Leslie Charleson

While speaking with Jennifer Hudson, the General Hospital cast members spoke about the recent loss of Leslie Charleson (Monica Quartermaine).

Many of them had spoken to her frequently before she fell ill, and Maurice Benard interviewed her for his show, State of Mind. The two had an enlightening conversation and found a new appreciation for each other, as they hadn’t spent much time together on set.

Laura Wright also spoke out about the tremendous loss, noting that Leslie had been on the show since 1977 and was the longest-running actor still with General Hospital.

Jennifer also asked Cameron Mathison about losing his house in the California fires. He revealed that he’s received so much support since talking about it publicly. His co-stars revealed that he hasn’t let tragedy affect him and continues to show up to do his work without wavering.

General Hospital cast does a bit of trivia with Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson came prepared with some questions for the men and women of General Hospital.

She asked them a question, and they would raise their hands if it applied to their character.

The first question was about having an evil twin, which was clearly meant for Finola Hughes, as Anna has Alex. Cameron raised his hand because he believes Jason (Steve Burton) is Drew’s evil twin, which caused a few groans from the audience.

Amnesia was also a hot topic, prompting Maurice to discuss being Cowboy Mike. Laura also threw shade at Sonny for being with Nina (Cynthia Watros) and leaving Carly heartbroken, which also got a rise out of the audience.

The cast of General Hospital made for a fun few segments of the show, and they definitely showed out in the spirit tunnel.

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays on FOX. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.