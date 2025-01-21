Is Laura Wright leaving General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers wonder whether Laura Wright is leaving the hit ABC soap.

Carly learned Michael’s (Chad Duell) decision about where to get treatment. He chose Germany, which is where Ava (Maura West) went to have her face fixed after suffering burns.

Brennan (Charles Mesure) helped set things up for Michael, and Carly is headed to Germany to be with her son.

Tuesday, January 21, was the final air date for Chad Duell as Michael. The actor announced his exit in November, and it was revealed that the role would not be recast.

With his treatment being done in another country, the possibility is open to Chad returning down the road, which is likely after he takes time away to process recent life events.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So, is Laura Wright leaving, too?

Is Laura Wright leaving?

There is good news for General Hospital viewers who are also Carly fans.

It doesn’t appear that Laura Wright will leave the show anytime soon. She is a central part of the show, and the actress has been in the role longer than anyone else.

Laura hasn’t spoken about an exit, but given her popularity and viewers’ love, she would likely address things on social media.

However, there may be times when Carly isn’t present in Port Charles as she takes and gets Michael settled in Germany.

What’s coming up for Carly on General Hospital?

There is a budding romance between Carly and Brennan, which is a refreshing take for viewers who have wanted her separated from Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Carly has been attracted to bad boys, and Brennan is a different kind of bad boy. He is mysterious and capable of murder, but he is an asset to her, especially during her times of need.

As she deals with what happened to Michael because of a target on Sonny, she will have decisions to make about her life moving forward. This is the second time Michael has been injured. Morgan (Bryan Craig) was killed, and the couple only has their daughter, Donna (Scarlett Spears).

It’s unclear how long Carly will remain in Germany, but we don’t suspect it will be long. Many things are happening in Port Charles, and Joss (Eden McCoy) will need her mom after she continues to piece together that Cyrus (Jeff Kober) killed Dex (Evan Hofer).

Make sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.