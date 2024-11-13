Matlock’s Kathy Bates shares the ‘strange’ reason she’s happy with her mastectomy

Kathy Bates is making a massive comeback with her career in her latest role as Madeline Matlock in the new show Matlock.

The new series is a fan favorite and was renewed for Season 2 after just two episodes. Although Kathy was scared at first, she is coming into her own with the role.

Kathy shared that this would be her last role, and she was ready to retire before being offered this new role with a twist. She seems to love the acting, and hopefully, the show will last for years.

The original Matlock featured Andy Griffith as an older lawyer who solves cases each week while dispensing wisdom to everyone, so there are some differences, as Monsters and Critics has reported.

Still, the new show’s surprising twist, revealed at the end of the first episode, explains why Madeline Matlock is trying so hard to get a job at a specific law firm and her real mission on the show.

Now, Kathy Bates has shared some news about her breast cancer and subsequent mastectomy more than a decade ago during a recent podcast interview.

Kathy Bates says it is ‘strange,’ but she enjoys ‘not having breasts’

Kathy was a guest on Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s podcast, MeSsy, with Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and spoke about her breast cancer journey.

Since Matlock is such a breakout hit, there has been renewed interest in Kathy Bates and her story, including her breast cancer diagnosis.

Kathy spoke to Christina and Jamie-Lynn about her show, life, and health. Jamie-Lynn was diagnosed with relapsing multiple sclerosis, and Christina has multiple sclerosis.

Their podcast is devoted to speaking about their health struggles and how to navigate life challenges, and Kathy’s double mastectomy fits right in topic-wise.

Kathy said on the podcast, “This is really weird maybe… but I had really heavy breasts. They were like 10 pounds when they removed them. Really big breasts. And I kind of enjoy not having breasts. It’s strange.”

Kathy shared that she chose not to get breast reconstruction after her surgery since she did not feel the need. She mentioned her age and the fact that she was not in a relationship at the time.

Kathy explained, “I was older, and I didn’t think that I would be in a relationship. And so it was kind of like, ‘Why do I have to?”

Many women who have had mastectomy surgery choose not to get reconstruction surgery and instead opt for using insertable falsies instead of a more permanent option.

There is a sneak preview of the next Matlock episode

While Madeline Matlock is on a secret mission of her own each week, trying to find out who contributed to the death of her daughter, she is also a lawyer working on cases.

In the next episode, she and her husband are trying to figure out how to create fake thumbprints.

It looks like a great one, too, with Kathy Bates referring to her and her TV husband, played by Sam Anderson, as Mr. and Mrs. Smith from the movie of the same name.

Matlock airs on CBS on Thursdays at 10/9c.