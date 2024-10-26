Here’s why Matlock’s Kathy Bates ‘chin quivering’ performance is Oscar worthy

Kathy Bates is back on television in what she describes as her last role as Madeline Matlock, a lawyer hiding a secret in the new hit show, Matlock.

Fans love the show that, as Monsters and Critics have reported, has already been picked up for Season 2 after just two episodes.

Each episode of the new series has improved over the previous one, and fans are going wild over them on social media.

Kathy Bates knows her craft well and fully immerses herself in any role; this role is no exception for the veteran actor, and fans have commented on a recent monologue.

The latest episode of Matlock concerned sexual harassment, a topic that many are familiar with, and Kathy’s performance stops viewers in their tracks as she delivers it.

In the clip from Matlock that was shown on Instagram, Kathy, as Madeline Matlock, delivers a closing argument that resonates with fans.

Kathy’s performance is ‘Oscar-worthy’ fans say

Kathy’s character is that of an attorney defending a case before a judge and jury. The monologue she delivered began with five words that she said after being sexually harassed, “Greg got fresh with me.” She then shared that she would “stay out of his way” as she changed her pattern of behavior.

Countless women in the county resonate with that feeling after being harassed in the workplace, and fans started commenting on Kathy’s performance in the show.

One fan shared, “This monologue killed me. Hit very close to home.” Another fan said, “Kathy was great in this scene, ” and someone else said, “Best episode yet.”

One fan shared about our luck as viewers to “have Kathy in our living room every week” since her performance “is Oscar-worthy.”

Others reiterated that this is the best television program in years and that you could “hear a pin drop while she spoke.”

One fan referenced Kathy’s speech and the “chin quivering” that is so compelling in the scene.

A fan shared that “Kathy is sublime!” while one last fan sampling agreed that it is a “great show!”

Kathy’s character offers some demure fashion advice

In a playful throwback to the demure trend on social media where people are mindful, classy, and elegant, Kathy’s character, Madeline Matlock, offers some demure fashion advice.

Matlock airs on CBS on Thursdays at 10/9c.