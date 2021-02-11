Lucasfilm fires Gina Carano from Star Wars’ The Mandalorian

Gina Carano as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm was quick to fire actress Gina Carano after her latest social media mishap and she will not return to The Mandalorian or any other future Star Wars property.

This came after Carano’s comments on social media caused fans to rise and demand her termination from the Star Wars franchise. This was not the first time she skirted controversy, and Lucasfilm listened to fans and let her go.

What did Gina Carano do?

Gina Carano, who played Cara Dune on the first two seasons of The Mandalorian is finished with Star Wars according to a statement by Lucasfilm (via IO9).

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” the statement read. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

This followed the trending hashtag #FireGinaCarano, which happened after her latest Instagram post.

The post itself compared the members of the current Republican party to the Jewish people during the Holocaust.

According to Carano, the Nazis were able to try to eliminate the Jewish people because they started the process of turning people in Germany against the Jewish people. She said that is what people are doing to Republicans right now.

This isn’t the first time Carano has said anything controversial and offensive on social media.

Last year, she mocked people for wearing masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic. She also started to spread the rumors of voter fraud during the 2020 Presidential Election after the courts found there was no fraud.

“They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw,” a source with knowledge of Lucasfilm’s thinking told THR.

How will The Mandalorian deal with the loss?

This will be a huge change from the original plans.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Lucasfilm planned to have Gina Carano star in her own show, a Star Wars spinoff of The Mandalorian, and they planned to announced it in December 2020.

However, after her social media posts mocking mask wearers and her spreading fake information about the election, Lucasfilm chose not to announce it at the time.

Carano’s Kara Dune was a fan favorite when she joined the show, but her social media actions turned many fans against her. Rangers of the New Republic was hinted to star her, but that won’t happen now.

The good news for Lucasfilm is that The Mandalorian Season 2 ended with a clear ending of the current storyline, so they can easily Kara Dune out of the show when The Mandalorian Season 3 arrives.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are currently streaming on Netflix.