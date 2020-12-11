The Mandalorian Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Mandalorian Season 2 aired this year in November and December, and the good news is that Disney+ is very happy about one of their top performers.

With one episode left remaining in the Star Wars series’ second season, The Mandalorian has received a third season order already from Disney+, and there is also a release date.

Here is everything we know so far about The Mandalorian Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about The Mandalorian Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of The Mandalorian?

It was almost certain that The Mandalorian would get a Season 3 thanks to the show’s overwhelming popularity with Star Wars fans.

What is great for Star Wars fans is that there are a ton of new shows and movies coming over the next few years, and most of them were announced at Disney Investor Day yesterday.

Here is what Star Wars fans have to look forward to coming to their screens and theaters.

Rogue Squadron – directed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. The story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots.

– directed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. The story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots. Star Wars Movie – directed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

– directed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. Obi-Wan Kenobi – This is the long-awaited movie with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan. Also announced as returning is Hayden Christenson as Darth Vader.

– This is the long-awaited movie with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan. Also announced as returning is Hayden Christenson as Darth Vader. Ashoka – This is the Clone Wars character that just appeared on The Mandalorian. It will star Rosario Dawson.

– This is the Clone Wars character that just appeared on The Mandalorian. It will star Rosario Dawson. Rangers of the New Republic – A live-action spin-off from The Mandalorian.

– A live-action spin-off from The Mandalorian. Lando – A series starring Lando Calrissian, created by Justin Simien (Dear White People).

– A series starring Lando Calrissian, created by Justin Simien (Dear White People). Andor – A spy thriller created by Tony Gilroy starring Diego Luna.

– A spy thriller created by Tony Gilroy starring Diego Luna. The Acolyte – Created by Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), this is a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

– Created by Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), this is a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. The Bad Batch – The animated series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars).

– The animated series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars). Star Wars: Visions – A series of animated short films celebrating Star Wars through the lens of the world’s best anime creators.

– A series of animated short films celebrating Star Wars through the lens of the world’s best anime creators. A Droid Story – This animated journey will introduce us to a new hero, guided by legendary duo R2-D2 and C-3PO.

Finally, there is The Mandalorian Season 3.

Release date latest: When does The Mandalorian Season 3 come out?

According to Kathleen Kennedy at the Disney Investor Day, The Mandalorian Season 3 will be here on Christmas 2021.

That was not an exact date unless they plan to release it on Christmas Eve (a Friday in 2021) or a Saturday for Christmas Day.

If taken as literal, it will be just over one year between the Season 2 finale on Dec. 18 and the premiere of Season 3.

If taken as a general timeframe, it means The Mandalorian Season 3 could hit in December 2021. Either way, this means that the series will carry over into 2022.

It also means Disney is sure it will be able to film without problems in 2021.

The Mandalorian Season 3 cast updates

Pedro Pascal will be back as Mando, The Mandalorian from the title.

Who joins him will depend on what happens in the finale on Dec. 18, and we will let you know more about the possible cast for Season 3 when more news arrives.

However, one person who wants to return is Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison, saying he wanted to show what he could bring in The Mandalorian Season 2 and hope for the best.

“I’m just going to have to wait and see. I think a lot of it depends on how things go with this season, but I don’t really know,” Morrison told the New York Times.

“I wanted to bring everything I had to that [episode] and give them a glimmer of what I can offer. There’s room for this to go someplace. I hope I’m going to be included.”

The Mandalorian Season 3 spoilers

With all the shows that have been announced, there is one thing that ties into at least one thing that could happen next season.

“Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring Rosario Dawn and set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to Disney Plus,” Disney’s Twitter account shared shortly after Kennedy’s announcement.

“Rangers of the New Republic, a new Original Series set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus,” arrived a short time later.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZojpCkhPS7 — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

With two spin-off shows coming, the characters and storylines will need to be introduced in The Mandalorian as a backdoor pilot.

There have been some rumors floating around that Gina Carano will get a spin-off for her character of Cara Dune, which is a possibility for the Rangers of the New Republic series.

Disney+ has yet to announce when The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere.