LIVE fans react as Kelly Ripa reveals she’s Mark Consuelos’ ‘ATM machine’

Kelly Ripa recently revealed something about her and her husband’s relationship on Live with Kelly and Mark that has fans reacting negatively.

Kelly has often spoken about her and Mark Consuelos needing therapy and credits it to helping their marriage.

The Kelly and Mark chat during the opening minutes of their popular talk show seems like therapy some days, as they speak freely about their grievances.

During these segments, fans learn when Mark is in the doghouse, for example, because he says something awful to Kelly, like when he mentions her hairy legs.

Kelly shared something that seemed to bother her about Mark during a chat about the most used currency in the United States (the hundred-dollar bill, in case you were wondering), but she brought it up so demurely that it didn’t seem like a slight.

Kelly, who had just been named a Disney Legend, took a minute to slyly ask Mark, “Do you know where your bank is?” What happened next had fans in an uproar.

Fans did not like Mark ‘using’ Kelly as an ATM

Mark looked at Kelly when she asked him about the location of his bank during a new episode, and he said vaguely, “Yeah, it’s the ATM machine.”

Kelly leaned forward towards the audience and said that she was, in fact, her husband’s bank.

She asked him again, “No, No, No, do you know where your personal ATM machine is?”

She went on to say, “I am his personal ATM machine.”

Mark agreed, “That’s right.”

Kelly continued, “Because Mark doesn’t go to the ATM machine, I am his ATM machine.”

Kelly explained that since Mark doesn’t carry cash, he’s always asking her for money for tips. She revealed that she keeps cash in her backpack and that it was, in fact, a money machine for Mark.

Mark admitted that he doesn’t go to the bank often, “I go maybe three or four times a year.”

Kelly crossed her arms and said, “How nice for you.”

Fans were unhappy over this exchange and shared how much on social media.

One fan took on the elephant in the room and explained that you don’t say “ATM machine.” As one fan clarified, ” Can someone tell her that the M in ATM stands for machine.”

A fan reacts to Kelly Ripa calling an ATM an ATM machine. Pic credit: @pagesix/Instagram

Then fans got serious about Mark using Kelly like a money machine and that telling the world where she carries her money just alerted all the thieves to an easy mark.

One fan said, “I would not want to have a man using me like that.” Another said, “I wouldn’t tell people that.”

One fan shared, “Nice to know that people can rob her instead of him.”

Fans react to Kelly Ripa admitting she’s an ATM for her husband. Pic credit: @pagesix/Instagram

According to CelebrityNetworth.com, Kelly is considerably wealthier than Mark.

Kelly is reportedly worth $120 million, while Mark is estimated to be worth $40 million, so even the appearance that he is using her for money looks terrible.

Mark enjoyed a guest so much that he asked him a personal question

Joseph Yoon was on a cooking segment that showcased eating insects, and Kelly enjoyed herself the entire time.

Joseph had such great chemistry with Kelly and Mark that, in the end, Mark had to ask him if he would be part of a “throuple.” A throuple is a relationship comprised of three people. While Mark was joking, seeing Joseph on future segments would be great since Kelly enjoyed him so much.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.