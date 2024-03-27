LIVE’s Kelly Ripa admits she worries about her marriage on her podcast

Kelly Ripa took time away from her hit show Live with Kelly and Mark to speak to Kyle Richards on her podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

Aptly named Kyle Richards: Is An Open Book, Kyle’s episode was the perfect medium for Kelly to ask about her split from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle had a considerable portion of her storyline during Season 13 of Real Housewives Beverly Hills, sharing the breakdown of her marriage, and everyone has questions.

Kelly and Kyle chatted about the RHOBH reunion and what was happening when the topic turned dark, and the ladies became emotional.

When Kelly asked Kyle about her marriage, Kyle tearfully shared what was going on, causing Kelly to reveal her worries about her and Mark.

Kelly and Mark have a strong marriage, but some things happen that rock even the best marriages, and reading about Kyle and Mauricio’s split shook Kelly.

Kelly worries that she and Mark could split just like Kyle and Mauricio

Kelly revealed that when she read that Kyle and Mauricio were having troubles in their marriage and had separated, Kelly did something she said she never did.

Kelly said she sent the article to Mark, saying to him, “Oh my God! Is this going to happen to us?”

Kelly peppered Kyle with questions, trying to dissect what went wrong in their marriage so that she could avoid it happening to hers.

She then noted that they had both been married since 1996 and were public couples, similarities that concerned her.

Kelly admitted that the news that Kyle and Mauricio would not make it as a married couple shocked her.

Kelly noted that she watched on RHOBH Kyle trying to fix her marriage, which was not working much, to her dismay.

The ladies even spoke about therapy, with Kelly seemingly revealing that she’d do anything to save her marriage; she loves Mark so much.

The couple thought long and hard before Mark even agreed to co-host with Kelly, telling others he would not do it if it hurt his marriage.

Kelly shares her feelings about marriage therapy

Kelly had an interview on the Ten Percent Happier Podcast in an episode titled Kelly Ripa On The Upside of Anxiety, the Case for Marriage Counseling, & Growing Older in Public, and she spoke about marriage therapy.

Kelly revealed that she had been in therapy before, but Mark never had, and when things started to get intense as their last child moved out, they started to see a therapist for their marriage.

The LIVE co-host said she was surprised to see the therapist, Dr. Linda Carter, because, as she put it, they seemed fine. ” We both said we don’t ever want to get into a crisis,” she shared.

Kelly then said they are happily married and want to stay that way. Perhaps that is why she questioned Kyle intently, looking for potential problems they should squash before they become too big to fix.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.