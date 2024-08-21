Here’s why Kelly Ripa said ‘I don’t belong here’

Kelly Ripa, the star of Live with Kelly and Mark, recently spoke with her boss, Bob Iger, of Disney fame, for her podcast.

Kelly has a podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, with Kelly Ripa, and the subject of Kelly being named a Disney Legend came up.

Kelly has spent her entire career working for ABC, which Disney now owns, and was awarded the Disney Legends Award, the highest honor Disney can bestow on anyone.

Kelly has received many awards during her long career, including Daytime Emmys, Soap Opera Digest Awards, and the Disney Legends Award.

Even a veteran star such as Kelly can suffer from feelings of undeserving accolades, which she recently expressed to Bob Iger on her podcast.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kelly shared that she had never suffered from imposter syndrome before being honored with this award. She has been asking why she’s “here” and saying she still cannot believe it since she learned of her inclusion in the award ceremony.

Kelly said she feels like she doesn’t belong

During her interview with Bob Iger, the conversation turned to the Disney Legends awards, and Kelly shared that she did not feel she deserved the award.

Bob told Kelly, “I approved the list…you’ve been worthy for a while.” Then he compared the Disney Legends Awards to a Hall of Fame Ceremony and said Kelly deserved the honor.

During her acceptance speech, she said, “I know what you are all thinking, ‘Why her, what has she ever done?'”

Kelly thanked Disney, saying she owed her career and family to the company.

Kelly met her husband, Mark Consuelos, who is now the co-host of her show All My Children, years ago, and the rest is history.

Kelly said during her talk with Bob, “I had never thought I had imposter syndrome until…I saw my name.”

She continued, ” I don’t belong here,” comparing herself to the others who have won that award, such as Harrison Ford and John Williams.

Kelly admitted that she doesn’t feel like she belongs with the like of greatness because she goes to work and does her job. Her fans certainly would disagree since Kelly is one of the greats. She deserves the honor.

Mark and Kelly excitedly announce a new partnership for their Football Club

Mark shared a new Instagram story announcing that Liquid Death is now an official partner of the Italian Football Club Campobasso, which they are part owners of.

Mark Consuelos revealed that Liquid Death is an official partner of Campobasso, FC. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Liquid Death is a canned water brand, and this partnership means that fans can buy the beverages during the games. The branding will also be on the players’ uniforms and gear.

Mark and Kelly often discuss their team, Campobasso, on LIVE, giving updates on their performance.

Ryan Reynolds was on the show recently, speaking about the team he also owns. He and Mark were trying to set up a matchup game for their clubs.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs on weekdays on ABC.