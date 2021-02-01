Leaving Netflix in February: Bates Motel

Pic credit: A&E Network

Get one last creep in! All five seasons of the horror drama Bates Motel will be leaving Netflix in February.

What is Bates Motel?

Originally airing on A&E, Bates Motel is a modernized prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic horror movie Psycho.

The television series follows Norman Bates and his mother Norma Bates who have just moved to a small, gloomy city in Oregon and purchased a seedy-looking hotel.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Bates Motel focuses on the uncomfortable and co-dependent relationship between the two as they cover up murders and wreak havoc on their small-town community.

The series is an excellent psychological thriller that only gets darker and darker as it unfolds. The show was met with positive reviews and won the 43rd People’s Choice Award for Favorite Cable Drama.

Who is in Bates Motel?

Bates Motel was developed by Carlton Cuse (Lost, Locke & Key), Kerry Ehrin (Parenthood), and Anthony Cipriano (12 and Holding). Playing the infamous Bates were Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga.

Highmore is known for playing Charlie Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) and then later, he portrayed the main character Dr. Shaun Murphy in ABC’s The Good Doctor.

Read More Exclusive interview with director Zetna Fuentes for Cursed on Netflix

Farmiga has an extensive career spanning over twenty years. Recent roles include playing the paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring movie series and the immoral prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer in the Netflix series When They See Us.

Additional cast members include Nestor Carbonell (Lost, The Dark Knight), Max Thieriot (Nancy Drew), and Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One).

Famed singer and designer Rihanna also makes a short appearance.

When is Bates Motel leaving Netflix?

All five seasons of Bates Motel will be leaving Netflix on February 20. The streaming platform has notified its users of this official change, adding a disclaimer to the show’s title page.

The disclaimer reads: “Last day to watch on Netflix: February 19.”

What do fans have to say?

It’s safe to say that they are not happy. Bates Motel fans have gone to Twitter to express their dismay and begin their countdown.

One fan even shared that they haven’t finished the series and now, they only have two weeks to do so.

i have 2 weeks to finish all 5 seasons of bates motel before it leaves netflix. wish me luck 🙏🏼 — mercedes ♡’s bel & mar (@lostwithoutlwt) January 30, 2021

A Vera Farmiga fan account shared their request for Netflix to keep the show.

Me showing up at USA Netflix’s headquarters to seduce them into keeping Bates Motel pic.twitter.com/qi2WjJYtBr — becca 🌼 watches Lost (@aloeverafarmiga) January 21, 2021

But on the bright side, Netflix will be adding The Conjuring and its sequel to the platform in February. Both of those movies are filled with horror and stars the Bates Motel leading lady Vera Farmiga.

Bates Motel Season 1-5 leaves Netflix on February 20.