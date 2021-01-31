The Conjuring movies are coming to Netflix in February

The Conjuring is coming to Netflix in February. Pic credit: Netflix

The famed demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren are making their return to Netflix! Coming to the streaming platform in February is the horror movie The Conjuring, and its sequel, The Conjuring 2.

What is The Conjuring about?

The Conjuring is a paranormal horror franchise fictionalizing the real-life investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Created by director James Wan (Saw, Insidious), The Conjuring’s cinematic universe spans seven feature-length movies and has two upcoming ones — The Conjuring 3 and The Crooked Man.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

The first Conjuring movie premiered in 2013 and it follows the Perron family who has five daughters and a dog. After a series of strange occurrences, the family discovers that their farmhouse is being haunted by an evil entity named Bathsheba.

The entity previously lived on their land and had committed numerous unspeakable horrors before committing suicide. Ever since there has been a plethora of seedy activity by those who chose to live on the land.

A majority of The Conjuring movies received a positive reception from critics and premiered as a blockbuster hit, garnering high sales and global popularity.

Characters and demons from the movies often reappear in the subsequent ones, making it a continuous storyline. While each movie has a resolved ending— good or bad, these reoccurring appearances never fail to keep the audience on their toes.

The investigators have appeared in a large number of movies. Ed Warren has been portrayed five times and Lorainne Warren has been portrayed four times. The characters are played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga and both are returning for the upcoming movie, The Conjuring 3.

Who is in The Conjuring?

The Conjuring (2013) stars Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Lili Taylor (To The Bone, Perry Mason), Ron Livingston (Tully, The Professor), Joey King (The Act, The Kissing Booth), and Hayley McFarland (Sons of Anarchy).

Starring in the movie’s sequel The Conjuring 2 (2016) is once again, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. Joining them are Madison Wolfe (The Cold Moon, I Kill Giants), Frances O’Connor (Kiss or Kill, The Importance of Being Earnest), and Simon McBurney (Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation).

How can you watch The Conjuring?

The Conjuring is currently only available to be streamed from HBO Max or rented from a majority of the popular platforms. The first and second movies from The Conjuring series will be added to Netflix on February 21.

The movies are well-liked and have the support of a strong fanbase. Their return to the Netflix streaming platform is expected to be met with excitement.

What I like most about #TheConjuring movies, is that you can appreciate both of them for different reasons. While the first part is far more superior in horror, the second part has something that very few horror movies have; a heart. pic.twitter.com/19VXZr5mkD — Muhammad Tarek (@MuhammadTarek) January 28, 2021

The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 will be available on Netflix on February 21.