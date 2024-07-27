Kelly Ripa teases an ‘endless summer’ with daughter Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been taking long weekends lately, with filming for Live with Kelly and Mark wrapping up by midweek.

This schedule gives the long-time married couple time to travel for vacations and business needs.

Mark recently spent time in Atlanta while filming a project, which may end up in the fall schedule, and then he and Kelly went to Geneva for some leisure time away.

Now, with Mark off in Italy promoting his sports team, Campobasso FC, Kelly has the long weekend to relax and has hinted at who she’s sharing it with.

While all three of their children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, have made Kelly and Mark empty-nesters, one or more could come home anytime.

One of them, Lola Consuelos, seems to be spending time with her mom while her dad is off doing sporty stuff.

Kelly teases an ‘endless summer’ on her Instagram

Kelly and Mark have a home in the Hamptons, and they love to go there during the long summer weekends.

Kelly could have anyone show up in the Hamptons this weekend except Mark. He asked Kelly’s permission to fly to Italy on the show earlier in the week.

However, Kelly shared a photo that indicates that Lola is spending some mother/daughter time with her.

Kelly Ripa is teasing an “endless summer” with Lola Consuelos. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Lola seems to be sitting in the background, reading or looking at her phone.

Kelly had shared earlier in the weekend photos of Lola greeting the dogs.

In the first one, Lola is petting Lena, the younger dog. Kelly captioned it, “Sisters reunited.”

Kelly Ripa shares that Lola is reunited with her dog, Lena. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

In the second photo that Kelly shared, Chewie is less enthusiastic. Kelly captioned it, “And a less exciting reunion.”

Chewie is less excited to see Lola Consuelos. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Hopefully, Kelly will share more photographs of the girl’s weekend she seems to be having with Lola.

Lola is working on her music career while having fun

Lola recently shared on her social media that her boyfriend, Cassius Kidston, just turned twenty-five, and they seem to be having the time of their lives.

Another post on Instagram by Lola features a video of her working on a musical project.

Lola seems to be teasing that more music is coming in a post captioned, “Keep your eyes peeled – The Watcher is coming.”

While Lola currently has three singles out, it seems more is coming from this talented young lady.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.