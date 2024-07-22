Here’s what Mark Consuelos had to ask Kelly Ripa permission for on LIVE

Each week on Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share their exciting travels.

Things were no different recently. Kelly shared about her travel woes during the Crowdstrike global tech outage, and Mark shared that he was worried about an upcoming trip.

Mark and Kelly are part owners of the Campobasso FC in Italy, and Mark frequently jets over to watch games during their season.

Since Mark became involved, the team has grown exponentially, even winning a fifth-tier championship and being promoted to Serie D.

Although the season may be over for their division, the players and owners are still busy playing friendly games and promoting their club all over Italy.

Mark shared that he needed to fly back to Italy and was concerned that the global outage could still be problematic when Kelly questioned Mark’s motives.

Mark reveals he wanted to ‘ask permission’ from Kelly before flying off to Italy

Mark travels to Italy whenever he can to watch his beloved Campobasso team and fulfill his obligations as a part-owner.

Monsters and Critics reported that Kelly occasionally worries about him because of his travels, which could cause tension if he leaves for Italy again.

When Mark shared that his team is playing a friendly game against the East London “Daggers,” Kelly remarked, “It never ends!”

Then Mark said he needed to fly that weekend, and Kelly said, “You tell me here publicly in a safe place?”

Mark then shared, “I want to ask permission,” and asked Kelly, “Do you want to come too?”

Kelly couldn’t object in front of all her viewers without coming off as hateful, so Mark’s best game plan was to ask before a live audience.

Mark then shared that he needed to do community outreach for the team, going into different cities to promote the team and then showing off the new team uniforms.

Mark recently shared a glimpse of the new gear on his Instagram feed. It looks like a great new uniform for Campobasso.

Mark Consuelos shares a sneak peek of the new Campobasso FC gear on his Instagram reel. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Kelly doesn’t like flying so far just for a weekend, she’s revealed in the past, so she will most likely be curled up with a book.

Ryan Reynolds shows off the Campobasso FC jersey on LIVE

Mark excitedly shared on LIVE that his football team is getting all new gear and that Kelly Ripa helped make the final choice of which uniform to use.

When Ryan Reynolds came on to promote his new movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, Mark presented him with a gift on the show.

The gift was a Campobasso jersey with the Liquid Death logo, which Mark says means it “murders your thirst.”

Mark Consuelos shared a photo of Ryan Reynolds wearing the new Campobasso FC gear. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Ryan gifted Mark a hard-to-find jersey from the Wrexham team he co-owns.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.