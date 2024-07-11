LIVE’s Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola Consuelos shares rare look at her boyfriend

Kelly Ripa loves to share things about her children on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, but often, her kids tell her not to share too much, and she respects that wish.

Fans love to find out what is happening with Kelly and her kids; it is always a special treat when one of the kids shares about their life.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos have been empty nesters since Lola Consuelos moved to London to further her singing career, but they often fly over to see her.

Lola was the last child to leave home, following Micheal and Joaquin, who are working and going to college, respectively.

Lola has been dating Cassius Kidston, and a recent Instagram post indicates that their relationship is getting serious.

This could prompt Kelly and Mark to think about what they want their grandchildren to call them since that time in their lives could be around the corner.

Lola shared a birthday post for her boyfriend, Cassius

Lola captioned a post on Instagram, “Twenty-five has never looked this handsome!!! I’ll never want to know a day without you 🦦.”

Lola lives with Cassius in London and continues to release singles on YouTube and Spotify.

The photos that Lola posted show her and Cassius both dressed up and casually, reflecting their fantastic relationship.

As soon as Lola shared her post, her mom and aunt responded, and so did Cassius.

Kelly, who loves to post advice and tidbits on Lola’s Instagram to help Lola and her musical career, said, “Happy birthday to the chicest of the chic.”

Then Lola’s aunt, Adriana Conseulos, said, “Such a beautiful picture. Love you!” Then Cassius said, “To many more years together. I love you.”

Kelly Ripa, Adriana Consuelos, and Cassius Kidston reply to Lola’s post on Instagram. Pic credit: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Kelly promoted a friend’s book in an unusual way

Kelly spoke about her favorite author, Gary Janetti, on her recent podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, but then went a step further to promote his latest book, We Are Experiencing a Slight Delay.

Kelly had Mark pose in their pool, wearing the book over Mark’s bathing suit. In jest, Kelly said the book also “makes an amazing modesty garment.”

Mark joked on LIVE that he needed to get into the pool he paid for during a recent vacation, and it seems like he had a blast modeling for Kelly.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.