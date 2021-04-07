Jupiter’s Legacy trailer drops, cast includes Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb and Ben Daniels

Netflix just dropped the trailer for the upcoming superhero action series Jupiter’s Legacy. Pic credit: Netflix

Superheroes are coming back to Netflix! The streaming platform just dropped the trailer for the upcoming superhero action series Jupiter’s Legacy.

This series follows the first-generation group of superhero parents who want their children to continue their long-lived legacies.

As expected, when tensions begin to arise, the up-and-coming young superheroes struggle to live up to their parent’s reputations.

In the trailer, one superhero is seen saying, “the world is changing,” and another adds, “So, I guess we’re going to have to change with it.”

Jupiter Legacy’s trailer

Netflix just released the trailer for this new eight-episode fantasy drama. It’s been very well-received, with many praising the show for its excellent alignment with the graphic novel series that it’s based on, written by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely.

This isn’t Netflix’s first superhero series as they previously released the Marvel series, including Daredevil and Jessica Jones, Raising Dion, The Umbrella Academy, and many more. Jupiter’s Legacy is the first of the Millarworld Universe.

Many fans are already worried about the series’s longevity as Netflix is notorious for canceling shows after one or two seasons.

Sharing the trailer’s drop, Netflix tweeted, “No legend lives forever” along with a trailer spanning two minutes and 30 seconds.

What do we know about Jupiter’s Legacy?

Jupiter’s Legacy is described as “an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty.”

The series was created by Steven DeKnight, the showrunner behind the Netflix Marvel show Daredevil, and the director and writer behind the cult faves Angel, Dollhouse, and Smallville.

It is executively produced by the original graphic novel writers Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, along with DeKnight, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Transformers), Dan McDermott (Zero Hour), James Middleton (Netflix’s Altered Carbon), and Sang Kyu Kim (Netflix’s Altered Carbon, The Walking Dead).

Millar was pleased to see the movie trailer’s great reception and tweeted, “I’ve actually been quite nervous this morning wondering what people will make of it. We love it and the show is just immense. Fantastic to see other people loving it so much too. I think something special happened here.”

Jupiter’s Legacy has a wildly talented cast, starring Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, and Ben Daniels.

Duhamel was recently seen playing the Spier patriarch in the coming-of-age drama Love, Simon, alongside Jennifer Garner. He is best known for his role of Leo du Pres in the ABC soap opera All My Children and playing William Lennox in the Transformers series.

Leslie Bibb is best known for playing Brooke McQueen in the early-2000s teen comedy Popular, created by Ryan Murphy. Since then, she has starred in American Housewife, Tag, and Netflix’s To the Bone.

This isn’t her first time venturing into the superhero scene, as she also played reporter Christine Everhart in the first two Iron Man movies.

Ben Daniels was recently seen in Netflix’s The Crown, playing Antony Armstrong-Jones, also known as the first Earl of Snowdon. For his role, he starred in eight episodes in the third season.

Also joining the cast is Elena Kampouris (Before I Fall), Andrew Horton (It Came From the Desert), Mike Wade (Lost Child), Matt Lanter (90210), Anna Akana (A Million Little Things), and Ian Quinlan (Gotham).

Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy will premiere on May 7.