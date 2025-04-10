Joy Behar’s unexpected absence causes big changes at The View

The ladies on The View usually have a set schedule, and when one of the ladies is off unexpectedly, it can cause some chaos.

Earlier in the spring, Whoopi Goldberg took extended time off, and rumors of her leaving The View began to surface and gain traction.

During that time, Joy Behar stepped up to moderate The View, keeping the ladies in line like only she can, and then debuting as moderator of The Weekend View.

Joy is in a busy season as her play, My First Ex-Husband, is playing Off-Broadway, and she is unexpectedly missing time on The View.

The play is taking over her life so significantly that she even persuaded Whoopi to come and perform with her for one special night.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Joy missed several days at The View recently, which caused fans to notice and speak up about it whenever she was absent since she is such a significant presence on the show.

Joy’s extended absence has fans talking about it

If you are a fan of Joy’s, you know she appears on the Wednesday podcast The View: Behind the Table, hosted by executive producer Brian Teta.

Her fans always tune in on her days at the podcast and are noticeably upset if things change, but Joy could be taking on too much and needs a break, even as others notice her memory lapses.

Joy complained in recent weeks when Brian scheduled her for a Tuesday spot instead of her usual Wednesday. Joy said that her fans, The Joy Boys, would be upset over the change since everyone knows she’s a Wednesday.

Joy recently missed her regular Monday on The View and two other days during the week, and Sara Haines filled in for her on the podcast.

While Sara shared a compelling story about her postpartum days and how she handles her mental health, Joy’s fans noticed she was not present on the podcast.

One fan wrote, “I thought Joy was on Wednesdays?”

The ladies on The View usually have special days of the week on the podcast, and changing things up can cause havoc with fans.

A fan noticed Joy Behar was missing from the podcast. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Another fan posted, “I thought it was Joy Behar on Wednesdays?!?”

A fan noticed that Joy Behar was on the podcast on Wednesday. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Perhaps Brian will note that Joy’s fans notice these changes and want her back on Wednesdays.

A recent segment about vampires has Whoopi playing along

Michael B. Jordan’s new movie, Sinners, is about vampires, and Whoopi Goldberg tried to play a trick on the actor and scare him during a short bit.

They shot a short video for Instagram in which Whoopi asks to come into the room. Vampire lore believes that permission to enter is necessary before entering.

In the gag, Michael is nervous about seeing vampires, and Whoopi, who famously starred in Ghost, reminded him that she thought she saw ghosts everywhere after filming.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.