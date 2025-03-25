Joy Behar chided over her memory lapse on The View

Joy Behar may be taking on too much with her Off-Broadway play while stepping up as moderator of The View whenever Whoopi Goldberg is absent.

A recent encounter at the table with the ladies revealed that Joy is not always up to speed on topics discussed on The View.

Joy is 82 years old and is getting a bit forgetful on The View, and the other ladies won’t let her forget it.

A recent interaction with one of her longtime co-hosts caused Joy to forget a significant detail during a heated discussion.

Joy can never forget when to crack a one-liner at Alyssa Farah Griffin, as she did recently, but cannot remember other key details about her co-host.

Few would forget that Alyssa Farah Griffin worked for the current president during his first term in 2020, a fact that Joy should remember but did not.

Sara Haines carefully chided Joy about some key facts on The View

Sara Haines, who Joy recently tricked on the podcast The View: Behind the Table, had to step up and smooth things over recently on The View.

During a discussion about the government and how the Pentagon plans things, Alyssa jumped in to share how they do it since she worked for the government before joining The View.

Joy started questioning her expertise, and Sara had to intervene and chide her for already knowing about it.

Alyssa told the ladies at the table her thoughts, “Let me tell you how this is supposed to work. So when I was in the Pentagon, I was involved with planning leading up to air strikes a number of times.”

Alyssa finished thinking and said, “So what happens is that all the senior leaders gather in the White House Situation Room…” Joy jumped in and said, “You were?”

A confused Joy forgot that Alyssa worked in the president’s first administration. After Alyssa clarified, “Yes,” Joy said, “Really.”

Sara took the time to remind Joy that she already knew it and chided, “You learn this for the first time every time she says it.”

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ACCIDENTALLY TEXTS MILITARY PLANS: After top White House officials accidentally added a journalist from 'The Atlantic' on a group text chain to discuss secret war plans in Yemen, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/m3WBltj8yS — The View (@TheView) March 25, 2025

Tamron Hall joined The View to share her new project

Tamron Hall and her Tamron Hall show share the same studio as The View. She recently popped over to share her latest project, a children’s book. The ladies loved speaking to her about it.

The book, named Harlem Honey, was inspired by her son, Moses.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.